There is no doubt that Tiger Woods is an extraordinarily gifted golfer. As accustomed as fans are to Woods making unimaginable shots, the Big Cat has not lost the ability to surprise them.

Tiger Woods' latest feat was to hit a drive shot from his knees and, true to form, his execution was flawless. So much so that his shot could have been signed by almost any player in any tournament on the tour.

Fans have reacted massively to the feat achieved by Tiger Woods and have left their impressions on all digital platforms. The vast majority of the expressions have been of amazement at the enormous technical quality of Woods.

"This man is so good its not even a sport anymore," wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

"Tiger Woods is an American Treasure!! Protect that dude at all costs lol," another fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions:

This play by Tiger Woods happened during the filming of a video produced by Barstool Sports' Fore Play podcast. Woods was the main attraction in the video, which also featured Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa.

The video went viral immediately, reaching more than 3.8 million views on Barstool and Fore Play's X accounts, and more than 268,000 views on the podcast's YouTube channel.

"Joey was like urging me to do that": The origin story of Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava

After hitting the kneeling golf shot that has the golf world fascinated, Tiger Woods spoke with the hosts of the Fore Play podcasts. Moving from one topic to another, Woods reminisced about how his relationship with his caddie of 12 years, Joe LaCava, began.

Here's what Woods told the Barstool Sports' Fore Play hosts:

"I played my first Master's practice round with Raymond [Floyd] and Fred [Couples], on Tuesday in 95, so I'm nervous. I'm not talking to these guys, I mean they're Master's Champions. And then, Joey [LaCava, then Couple's caddie] goes up 'hey what to talk to Fred about so and so' and 'talk about this' and 'ask Raymond about how to play this hole.'

"Joey was like urging me to do that and then, as we're going up 18 [he continued] 'why don't you talk to Fred about the US Open.' I'm like 'I don't want to get in anyone's way' and he says 'hold on'. And as we're walking up 18 he goes up to Fred and after we're done, Fred goes 'hey what are you doing at Shinnecock [1995 US Open venue] on Tuesday? I don't know Mr Couples, I'm just going to be there,' he says '10:00, you, me, and Ramond, we'll play a practice round.'

"This is pre-cell phones, so there's no way of communicating, so I just got to wait from April, May, then June. I show up and hope that they remember that they scheduled a practice round with this 19-year-old kid at Shinnecock and then, boom, they're there. And that's when my relationship with Joey was cemented."

Tiger Woods also gave some golf tips to the Fore Play podcast hosts, related to the correct way to hit an iron and 5-wood shot.