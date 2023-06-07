“This was a massive burden for everyone”: Rory McIlroy speaks to media for the first time since the PGA x LIV deal

Rory McIlroy has finally come ahead and spoken up about the LIV Golf x PGA Tour deal that shook the golf world, In an unexpected and surprising alliance, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will be joining hands to create a bigger golf entity.

While this news came as a big shock to fans, it was even more intense for the pro golfers, who had no idea about the deal until it was announced. The likes of Tiger Woods and McIlroy, who were the face of the PGA Tour, and even Greg Norman the CEO of LIV Golf were unaware of the deal that was revealed on Tuesday (June 6).

While waves of opinions were being shared on Twitter, many were waiting for the greats of golf to speak up. After the players meeting with PGA commissioner Jay Monahan was concluded, Rory McIlroy was one of the first to open up about the affair. He said:

“The litigation goes away, this was a massive burden for everyone. We can now work towards unifying the game of golf at the elite level.”

Rory McIlroy, others hit hard with news of LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger

While Rory McIlroy said that he still did not agree with the LIV Golf Series, the alliance between the three tours was inevitable. McIlroy and all the other golfers have been forced to look at the bigger picture, ultimately that which is good for the game of golf. He explained:

“I think ultimately when I look at the bigger picture, 10 years down the line, this is going to be good for the game of professional golf. I’ve come to terms with it. I’ve seen what’s happened in other sports and other businesses. I’ve resigned myself to the fact that this is what’s gonna happen.”

The LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger will bring about fresh and exciting golf for fans. Funded by the Saudi PIF, it will bootstrap initiatives taken on by the golf world as well. A joint statement released on the matter stated:

"The parties have signed an agreement that combines PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour (European Tour) into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game’s best players."

