"This is massive" - Paige Spiranac is excited as Jon Rahm finally confirms $600,000,000 move to LIV Golf

Paige Spiranac said she was excited about how the future unfolds as LIV Golf signed Jon Rahm in a reported $600,000,000 deal.

On Thursday, December 7, Rahm confirmed after the month-long rumors that he was joining LIV Golf. He said he was proud to join LIV and be part of something that worked towards the growth of the sport. He added that while the decision would bring mixed reactions from the golf fraternity, he believed it was the best decision for himself and his family.

Spiranac, one of the most popular golf influencers on social media, also reacted to the historic deal. She wrote on X (formerly called Twitter):

"Jon Rahm to LIV. This is massive news. Things are about to get very very interesting"

Earlier this week, in her Playing a Round podcast, Spiranac spoke about the ongoing speculations about the Rahm-LIV deal. She said, as per Marca:

"So reportedly, that is around $600 million. This has been rumored for a while now. And even though no one has really come out and said anything… One way or another.

Rahm accepted in the Thursday press conference that money was one of the reasons for his decision. He said, as per Golf Digest Australia:

"Money was one of the reasons, yeah. I mean, I’m not gonna sit here and lie to you, so it was definitely one of the reasons… this decision was [made] for many reasons [like] what I thought was best for me, don’t get me wrong. It’s a great deal. Right? I had a really good offer in front of me, and it’s one of the reasons why I took it."

Rahm will reportedly get a new team in the Saudi-backed circuit, which will potentially be called Los Toros (the Bulls). Currently, the LIV has 12 teams with four players per squad.

"Welcome to the LIV family" - LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman welcomes Jon Rahm

LIV Golf's CEO, Greg Norman, took to social media to welcome Jon Rahm to the Saudi-backed circuit. He wrote:

"Welcome to the LIV family @JonRahmpga . I met you when you were 19 and recognized your immense talent at the time. Your accomplishments since then have been tremendous. Look forward to an incredible journey ahead mate."

Jon Rahm is LIV Golf's biggest signing this year, a move that could significantly impact the PGA Tour more than any previous acquisition. The PIF-sponsored league already boasts several prominent names in professional golf, including Cameron Smith, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

Rahm had a stellar performance in the PGA Tour 2022–23 season, securing four titles, including the prestigious Masters Tournament. The 11-time winner on the PGA Tour made 18 cuts in 20 starts this season. In addition to winning four titles, he also finished as a runner-up at the Open (T2) and the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

With Rahm joining LIV, it will be interesting to observe how the PGA Tour deals with the PIF situation. For the uninitiated, the deadline for the framework agreement is the end of this year.