“This is a momentous day” - LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announces TV deal with CW Network

LIV Golf has finally registered a lead in the battle against the PGA Tour as they successfully earned television rights to their tournaments.

The Saudi-backed series has organized eight events in 2022 across four countries. The tournaments were live-streamed on the official website of the circuit and also on their YouTube channel.

Nonetheless, they failed to attract a large audience, leaving a dent in Greg Norman's dream of making it a global golf series with millions of viewers. However, 2023 has come as a big surprise for the series, with them finally securing the television rights to present their events all across America.

The newly formed series has signed a deal with the CW network that will make sure to present LIV Golf events to over 120 million homes in the US. The network will be televising all 14 events scheduled for 2023.

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, lauded the landmark deal and said:

"This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights. The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners. We're very proud to note how consequential it is that a league that has only existed for one year has secured a full broadcast deal in the debut full league season."

The new partnership will allow viewers to watch LIV events live on Saturday and Sunday, and the Friday opening round will be available on the CW app for interested viewers.

"LIV Golf marks a significant milestone in our goal," says CW President Dennis Miller

The CW network is home to young audiences across America. It is the fifth-largest network in the country. It was named after the founding co-owners of the company, CBS and Warner Bros.

The CW network is jointly owned by the Nexstar Group of Media - which holds 75% of the share - as well as Warner Bros., and Paramount Global. The network is best known for broadcasting syndicated events and has entered into a deal with sports programming for the first time.

The deal comes with a lot of benefits for the network and golf series. Dennis Miller, the CW network president, opened up about his deal, saying:

"For The CW, our partnership with LIV Golf marks a significant milestone in our goal to re-engineer the network with quality, diversified programming for our viewers, advertisers, and CW affiliates."

He went on to add:

"This also marks the first time in The CW’s 17-year history that the network is the exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports."

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf will start its 2023 calendar year event in February. Not only does the show get airtime on TV now, but it has also expanded its roots to different countries. The second season's events will take place in Singapore, Mexico, and Spain, among other locations.

2023 LIV Golf schedule

Mayakoba

Date: Feb. 24-26

Golf Course: El Camaleon Golf Club

City: Riviera Maya, Mexico

Tucson

Date: March 17-19

Venue: Gallery Golf Club

City: Marana, Arizona

Adelaide

Date: April 21-23

Golf Course: Grange Golf Club

City: Adelaide, Australia

Singapore

Date: April 28-30

Golf Course: Sentosa Golf Club

City: Sentosa, Singapore

Tulsa

Date: May 12-14

Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow

City: Oklahoma

Valderrama

Date: June 30-July 2

Golf Course: Sotogrande, Cádiz, España

City: Valderrama

Greenbrier

Date: Aug. 4-6

Venue: The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs

City: West Virginia

