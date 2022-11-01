"This nightmare made me laugh” - Justin Thomas dreams of Colt Knost winning first PGA Tour title

Halloween week can be very scary, and Justin Thomas has surely witnessed its effect. The American golfer, who rarely shares his personal life, talked about one of his strange dreams, in which Colt Knost won his first PGA Tour title.

On Sunday morning, Justin Thomas tweeted

"I usually wouldn't share a dream I had (bc that's weird, right?), but this nightmare made me laugh..."

In his dream, Thomas saw Colt Knost getting an exemption into the RBC Heritage event held at Hilton Head Island. Colt, a former pro tour, made it to the playoffs with Thomas as they battled for the extra three holes.

Justin Thomas made a bogey on the 3rd hole and had a footer to win the championship. Meanwhile, Colt was talking trash about Thomas. The next moment he showed off his putt and in the blink of an eye, Colt defeated Justin and won his first PGA Tour title.

Justin congratulated Colt for his dream version victory and said:

"And glad to know it takes a dream for @coltknost to get a Tour win."

Knost had the perfect reply for Justin:

"3 & 2 groove. Sorry about it!"

Of course, Colt is a retired player, but he never won the PGA Tour. He now works as a golf analyst for CBS Sports.

Justin Thomas remains unsatisfied with his performance

Justin Thomas is one of the world's best golfers. He has won five PGA Tour events and two major golf championships and has also been World No. 1 in the sport. Still hungry for more, Justin is not satisfied with his performance.

He was recently asked about his motivations. In response, Justin said:

“I don’t know if — irritated is not the right word. I guess you could just say hungry. I feel like I have a lot of guys ahead of me in the world rankings and it’s not that I don’t appreciate it, but I would rather them not be there. It’s nothing on them, but it’s more of a me problem than it is a them problem."

Adding to his statement, he said:

“I felt for the majority of the year last year I played some really solid consistent golf, but I just didn’t win enough. You have to win more to be at the top of the rankings and I just didn’t do that. Just need to practice more and keep hammering it, and I think that’s something to try to get off to a good start for the season this week. I think y’all know I don’t necessarily put a ceiling or a limit on the things that I feel like I can achieve.”

Justin played in the CJ cup in October 2022. He won the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022. In 2018, he won the CJ cup after defeating Marc Leishman.

This has been a remarkable year for him. Justin finished fifth in the FedEx Cup, shined at the PGA Tour, and also qualified for the 2022 President's Cup. However, he wants more from his career.

