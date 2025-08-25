“This one was ours” - Tommy Fleetwood sends special message to fans after ending PGA Tour title wait at Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood sent a special message to his fans after winning the 2025 Tour Championship. The English golfer won his first PGA Tour event since turning pro in 2010 on Sunday, August 24.

Ad

He was in the lead after 54 holes and carded a round of 68 on Sunday to register a three-stroke win over Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay. He opened up about his win and thanked his fans for their support in an interview with Sky Sports. He said:

"I left you with a lot of disappointment, but this one was, like I said, and I said it countless times, that when it happens, it will happen together. And you, whether you are home, you are on the golf course with me, wherever it was, I do feel that we did it together. So I am very, very grateful. Thank you very much."

Ad

Trending

Earlier this month, Tommy Fleetwood fought for to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship but settled for a tie for third place. He then recorded a T4 finish at the BMW Championship, but finally, his years-long wait to win on the PGA Tour came to an end at the season-ending Tour Championship.

Cantlay was also in contention to win the tournament, but he played the final round of 71 and slipped down one spot on the leaderboard. Corey Conners tied for fourth place with Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young.

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood reflects on his win at the 2025 Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood had a solid start to his campaign at the Tour Championship. In its opening round, which was held on Thursday, the English golfer played a round of 64 followed by another round of 63. He struggled on Saturday in the third round of the tournament and played a round of 67 before carding 68 on Sunday to win the event.

Ad

Speaking of his victory in the post-round press conference, Fleetwood said (via ASAP Sports):

"The smallest thoughts creep in. But I -- no, I never really felt like it wouldn't happen. But there's always doubt there. But I always sort of had belief in myself that you keep knocking on the door, you keep putting yourself up there, you keep playing well, keep learning from all the near misses and keep putting that into action in the next tournament or the next tournament or the next time you get a chance, see what is going to happen. "

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood has won 11 professional tournaments in his career, including seven on the European Tour. However, it took him a long time to win on the PGA Tour.

This season on the PGA Tour, he was tied for fifth at the Genesis Invitational, seventh at the RBC Heritage, T4 at the Truist Championship, and T2 at the Travelers Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More