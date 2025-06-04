“This one will hurt” – LIV Golf's Ian Poulter pens heartfelt note after son narrowly misses the US Open 2025 spot

LIV Golf star Ian Poulter wrote a heartfelt note to his son, Luke Poulter, who heartbreakingly missed the US Open 2025 qualifying in a playoff. The English veteran wrote that while this miss would hurt his son, he still had a long road ahead.

The US Open Final Qualifying in Florida concluded on Thursday, June 3, after being suspended due to rain a day earlier. Luke Poulter entered the field above the projected cut, but a bogey on the 18th cost him a place at the third major of the season. He headed to the playoff against Austen Truslow but eventually lost on the second extra hole.

Following his son's agonizing defeat, Ian Poulter shared a long post to motivate him.

"This one will hurt Luke Poulter, but this is a very long road ahead," he wrote. "You’ve done so well these last 5 months after last years injury. Hold your head high and look how close you’ve come to playing your first Major Championship.

"We’re so proud of the journey and experience you’re gaining on a weekly basis. If you stay confident and keep working the way you are you will fulfill your Dreams. We get back to work and keep pushing. You my friend inspire me daily. Go have some fun at the Arnold Palmer Cup. See you soon," he added.

The 22-year-old golfer will next compete at the Palmer Cup, which will be played from Thursday, June 5 to Saturday, June 7 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. He will represent the International Team in the Ryder Cup-style event for college students.

When will Ian Poulter play next?

Ian Poulter will return to action this week at LIV Golf Virginia 2025. The next event on the PIF-sponsored circuit will take place from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Poulter was last seen competing at LIV Golf Korea, where he tied for 13th and posted his season-best result. The English star has played seven events this season and has been underwhelming so far. The Korea event was his sole top-20 finish of the year.

Here’s a look at Poulter’s results this season:

LIV Golf Riyadh: T30 (70-69-71)

T30 (70-69-71) LIV Golf Adelaide: T31 (74-70-72)

T31 (74-70-72) LIV Golf Hong Kong: T42 (69-70-69)

T42 (69-70-69) LIV Golf Singapore: T49 (76-71-72)

T49 (76-71-72) LIV Golf Miami: T33 (75-75-75)

T33 (75-75-75) LIV Golf Mexico City: T41 (69-74-75)

T41 (69-74-75) LIV Golf Korea: T13 (69-73-68)

