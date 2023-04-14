"This can't be real" - Fans react in shock to a new video showing Patrick Cantlay's 'insane' slow play

As per Brooks Koepka, the group ahead of him at the 2023 Masters comprising Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland was painfully slow during the final day. Now, a video has surfaced online in which Cantlay can be seen taking a lot of time to hit the ball.

Cantlay can be seen coming into position to hit the ball and adjust himself, before readjusting again for a good 41 seconds for just one shot. At first look, it looks like a video on a loop until you carefully observe the crowd moving and shifting.

The video drew a lot of criticism from fans online.

Former tennis star Mardy Fish tweeted:

"This cant be real. Can it?"

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"This is so insane that it has me thinking it's fake"

"Brooks and Rahm waited 97 minutes on a tee box this past weekend"

"I just did my laundry during this video"

"This looks like a reel on repeat"

"The 'quiet please' guy when Patrick Cantlay is golfing. #RBCHeritage"

"Had to check if that was real. Confirmed ✅"

"Wait until @montgomeriefdn sees this. It’s even more sloth like than his walk up the fairway"

"I thought this was a loop of him never hitting the ball 😂"

"That's completely unwatchable. He's either doing it intentionally to make people talk about him or he has serious demons in his head that scream at him to go through a lengthy checklist before making a swing. It's awful"

"It’s incredible he doesn’t snap hook one after standing over it for so long"

"Fans in the background unfortunately confirm, not on a loop"

"This stresses me out so much. Reminds me of Sergio."

"Should be penalised with shot penalties. He argued play is slow because of green reading the other day. That has nothing to do with how long you stand over the ball for. Absolutely pathetic"

"I went and got a sandwich, came back he’s still got the wiggles"

"Man my buddy @mariodonboss would be throwing blue and red turtle shells at this guy"

"Maybe it was the groups in front of him so he was just giving them time to move to the next tee….. 😆"

''Has anyone shown him this.. explain yourself"

Patrick Cantlay responds to slow game criticism at The Masters

During a pre-tournament press conference at RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay responded to the criticism of him being slow at The Masters.

He told reporters:

"We finished the first hole, and the group in front of us was on the second tee when we walked up to the second tee, and we waited all day on pretty much every shot. We waited in 15 fairway, we waited in 18 fairway. I imagine it was slow for everyone."

Earlier, Koepka had complained about the slow pace of the group ahead of him and Jon Rahm. He told Christopher Powers of Golf Digest:

"The group in front of us was brutally slow, Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting."

He indirectly suggested that this was one of the reasons behind his poor outing on Sunday at Augusta National.

