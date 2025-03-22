"This is ridiculous" - Paige Spiranac recalls nightmare dress code experience at exclusive golf course

Paige Spiranac recalled a nightmarish dress code experience she went through while visiting an exclusive golf course. Featuring as a guest on the latest episode of the 'Quiet Please with Mel Reid and Kira Dixon' podcast, Spiranac reflected on a dress code-related issue she faced at the golf course.

In the sixth episode of the 'Quite Please' podcast, uploaded on March 22, the golf influencer, Paige Spiranac talked about an uncomfortable experience she faced when visiting an exclusive golf course in extremely cold conditions (via Quiet Please on YouTube):

“I showed up to a really exclusive golf course, and surprisingly, I am actually like a stickler for rules. I will call up and see what the dress code is before because of that reason. I don't want to show up and be embarrassed, and it was like 50°—freezing outside. I had a turtleneck, an overlayer, a sweater, and a jacket. Yeah, my pants weren't even that tight that day. Like, I really played it safe,” she said (35:19 onwards).

Recalling how she had to endure a difficult time for not wearing a collared shirt, Spiranac added:

"All of a sudden, everyone was staring at me, and I walked out, and the head pro came up, and he said, "We need to check that you're wearing a polo…You need to have a collar on. Even if we can't see it, we need to know that you're wearing one…And I was like, 'This is ridiculous. Like, what are you thinking I'm going to do?' So I had to go in and buy a shirt to make sure I had a collar one.”

Spiranac turned pro in 2016, however, retired the same year without any victories to her name.

Did Paige Spiranac ever win an LPGA Tour tournament?

Paige Spiranac never won an LPGA event because she never got through the LPGA qualifying and hence didn't get a Tour card. She participated in the LPGA qualifying event in 2016, the same year when she turned professional.

Although she couldn't make it to the tour, her 7th place finish at the Walnut Creek made Spiranac eligible for the LET’s Scottish Open.

Spiranac also played at the CoBank Colorado Women's Open in the same year and she finished at the 9th place. At the end of that season, she earned approximately $8,010.

Following this, the 31-year-old decided to switch away from a career in professional golf, citing mental struggles, and delved into golf-related content creation online. Since then, Spiranac modeled for various golf equipment-related brands and has made her name on social media through her golf-related content. She boasts 4 million Instagram followers and has a page named OnlyPaige, where she posts exclusive golf lessons for amateur golfers as well as offers glimpses into her life.

