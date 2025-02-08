"This sh*t is embarrassing" - Fans call out WM Phoenix Open audience for 'disgraceful' behavior as their beer throwing antics continue

The WM Phoenix Open Day 2 concluded with Thomas Detry taking the lead after firing a 64. Several players couldn't complete their rounds as play was suspended due to darkness. Off the course, this week's event continued its tradition of being the wildest golf tournament of the season, as fans once again behaved quite unlike typical golf spectators.

On Friday, February 7, multiple clips of fans throwing beer cans onto the golf course, drinking from shoes, and drunken spectators being escorted out on shoulders were widely shared across the internet. Most of these scenes took place after Emiliano Grillo sank an ace on the iconic 16th hole.

NUCLR Golf, a popular golf-tracking social media account, shared a video of fans throwing bottles and cans onto the course.

In another clip, one fan was spotted doing a shoey to celebrate Grillo's ace.

Fans online criticized the behavior of those present at TPC Scottsdale. Many also raised eyebrows at a fan doing a shoey with a filthy shoe.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"This s**t is embarrassing," one fan posted.

"I don’t know why they allow this behaviour. It’s a total gong show," another fan wrote.

"F***ng disgraceful," one fan wrote.

"That shoe looks dangerously close to a bacterial fungus outbreak. I’m not sure the alcohol content of that beer will be sufficient to take away the incoming infection," this fan remarked.

"Just end this s**t show of a tournament," another user commented.

"Those people are trash and need to be banned immediately. There’s no place for this garbage in golf," one fan opined.

Thomas Detry leads as play gets suspended at the WM Phoenix Open

On Friday, Thomas Detry fired a 7-under 64 to reach 12-under after the second round of the WM Phoenix Open to take a two-shot lead. He picked up eight birdies but also bogeyed the 14th hole.

Alex Smalley and Michael Kim were two shots back after shooting 65 and 63, respectively. While Kim went bogey-free on Friday, Smalley made a bogey on the 16th.

Jordan Spieth, returning after wrist surgery, remained in the mix at the WM Phoenix Open after firing a 65 to reach 9-under. He picked up two birdies and two eagles in the second round. He was tied with Tom Kim and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who each shot 66.

However, the last few groups failed to finish their rounds before play was suspended due to darkness. Eight players will tee off on Saturday, February 8, at 9:45 a.m. ET to complete their second round of the WM Phoenix Open.

