“This is terrible” “Most expensive chips and moon pies” – Fans react to The Masters’ $100 ‘Taste of the Masters’ meal box

The Augusta National Golf Club has announced the 'Taste of the Masters' mealbox for the season.

The 2024 Masters is set to take place from April 11 to 14 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. However, the 'Taste of the Masters' is now available for purchase on the tournament's official site. The tradition was started in 2020 to give the fans the tournament experience by offering them several traditional favorite snacks via online purchases. The experiment received so much love from the fans that it has become a tradition since then.

This time the Taste of the Masters will include a variety of delicacies such as the egg salad, the pimento cheese, and bar-b-que pork delivered to the fans in the Masters Kit.

There will be two Kits this time with the first being the Classics Kit which will cost $99.95 and serve 4-6 people. The Large Hosting Kit will cost $179.95 and serve 12-14 people.

Fans online shared their excitement for the 'Taste of Masters' for this year. However, there were a lot of fans who were disappointed by this year's menu. Few also commented on the high price of the Masters Kit. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"This is terrible. Last year had pulled pork and egg salad."

"Most expensive chips and moon pies on the planet!"

"Pass on Pimento may send to Talor Gooch though. He would appreciate it I am sure"

"Already ordered. Had it last year. I love Pimento Cheese, but that Egg Salad is off the chart."

Here's a look at some more reactions:

What's on the menu for this time's 'Taste of Masters' menu?

Here's the menu for the Masters 'Taste of Masters' this year:

The Classics Kit

Plain Potato Chips (6)

Pimento Cheese (24oz)

Moon Pies (6)

Masters Coasters (pack of 12)

Hosting Kit Materials

Masters Branded Souvenir Cups (Sleeve of 12)

Masters Branded Wax Paper (sleeve of 12 sheets)

Large Hosting Kit

Pimento Cheese (24oz)

Egg Salad (24oz)

Plain Potato Chips (6)

Bar-B-Que Potato Chips (6)

Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn (6)

Pork Bar-B-Que (24oz)

Cookies (6)

Masters Coasters (pack of 12)

Hosting Kit Materials

Masters Branded Souvenir Cups (Sleeve of 25)

Masters Branded Wax Paper (sleeve of 12 sheets)