“This tournament is a little weird”: Scottie Scheffler shares his thoughts about Tour Championship's staggered start

Scottie Scheffler is a strong favorite going into the Tour Championship. The American golfer currently leads the pack and is a strong favorite to win the FedEx Cup.

The prestigious trophy is awarded to the player who has been triumphant in the playoffs i.e. the St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship.

To determine the winner there is a new and upgraded staggered start system and surprisingly Scottie Scheffler leads the pack. However, despite being on top the 27-year-old is critical of the new system and shared his vocal thoughts about the tournament in a recent press conference.

Scheffler believes that the tournament structure is a bit weird and it's not the optimal way to determine the best golfer in the world. The American golfer also believes it's not the best for players featuring in the tournament.

"This tournament is a little bit weird because there's starting strokes now and it wouldn't say that it's the best format to identify the best golfer for the year," Scottie Scheffler said (via Golfweek).

He added:

"It may be more exciting for the fans to have this type of format but as players I think it's not the best."

The No.1 ranked golfer also gave the example of Jon Rahm and his exploits this season. He believes that the Spanish golfer had an exceptional performance this season but still ranks fourth in the staggered start system.

Scottie Scheffler is a strong favorite to win the FedEx Cup due to the staggered start system

The FedEx Cup will approach its finale by this weekend and one golfer will be crowned as the champion of the world. Ironically, Scottie Scheffler is a strong favorite to win due to the new starting stroke system.

The PGA Tour golfer currently has a score of 10-under which is currently the best in the lineup. Chasing him is BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland followed by defending champion Rory Mcllroy. Scheffler has a 2 stroke lead over his competitors and this can be extremely beneficial for him.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler has a monstrous +150 odds to win the Tour Championship. This has been possible due to his consistent performances this season.