LPGA veteran Annika Sorenstam wasn't satisfied with American Airlines after her frustrating experience with the airline. She complained about being rebooked for the following day and the ticket not covering hotel and food.Sorenstam is a 72-time winner on the LPGA Tour and is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time. Recently, she was traveling with American Airlines but didn’t have an ideal experience.On Friday, August 1, she slammed American Airlines for the mistreatment.&quot;I'm extremely disappointed in American Air in just one trip,&quot; she wrote on X. &quot;First you rebook me to the next day, Don’t cover hotel or food. I now have a 5 hour layover and been bumped out of my class. This is not how you treat loyal platinum frequent fliers. #dobetter #angry&quot;In response, American Air apologized for the inconvenience, after which Sorenstam shared an update.&quot;Appreciate American Air quick response and handling!&quot; she added.Sorenstam will host The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge later this year. The event will take place from November 12 to 16 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, near Tampa. The event was formerly known as the Pelican Women's Championship but has been called The ANNIKA since 2022.When did Annika Sorenstam last play?Annika Sorenstam was seen at the American Century Championship 2025 last month. The celebrity golf tournament took place from July 11 to 13 at Edgewood Tahoe South.Sorenstam had a decent week at Edgewood Tahoe South, where she carded 75, 73, and 73 to aggregate at 5-over. Following the three rounds, she finished with 55 points.Annika Sorenstam finished solo seventh, 18 points behind Joe Pavelski, who carded a 4-under 68 in the final round to defeat John Smoltz by 9 points.Here's a look at the leaderboard for the American Century Championship:1. Joe Pavelski - 732. John Smoltz - 643. Jake Owen - 624. Taylor Twellman - 615. Stephen Curry - 586. Mark Mulder - 577. Annika Sorenstam - 558. Tony Romo - 549. Mardy Fish - 5310. Michael Pena - 51T11. Adam Thielen - 48T11. Matt Ryan - 48T13. Kevin Millar - 45T13. Austin Reaves - 4515. Aaron Rodgers - 4416. Jack Wagner - 4017. Alex Caruso - 3718. Derek Lowe - 3419. Joe Mauer - 3220. Hally Leadbetter - 31