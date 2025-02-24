"This has turned into a pillow fight" - Former Masters champion gets candid about Brian Campbell's eventful playoff at the Mexico Open

Brian Campbell's amazing playoff to win his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2025 Mexico Open has drawn praise from former Masters winner Trevor Immelman. At the recently concluded regular PGA Tour event, Campbell defeated Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa in a playoff to win the tournament.

Ad

Following the tournament, Trevor Immelman took to X to talk about the head-to-head game. Immelman wrote of the 2025 Mexico Open playoff:

"This has turned into a pillow fight….and that is the luckiest bounce I've seen in a while!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Aldrich Potgieter and Brian Campbell went head-to-head at the 2025 Mexico Open. They held the top two spots on the leaderboard from the second round and maintained them until the final round.

Campbell entered the final round sitting in second place, while Potgieter was in the lead. In the finale on Sunday, February 23, Potgieter posted a round of 71, while Campbell carded a round of 70, finishing in a tie for the lead at 20-under.

Ad

The playoff was held on the 18th hole, and intriguingly, both players made par on the first playoff hole. Campbell seized the title by making a birdie on the second playoff hole.

Aldrich Potgieter settled in second place at the Mexico Open, followed by Isaiah Salinda in solo third, while Aaron Rai secured the fourth spot in a two-way tie with Ben Griffin. With the victory, Brian Campbell earned $1,260,000 in prize money and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Ad

Brian Campbell reflects on his win at the 2025 Mexico Open

Brian Campbell turned pro in 2015 but won his maiden PGA Tour event after almost a decade. It was an emotional victory for the 31-year-old, and during the tournament's press conference, he candidly spoke about the marvelous win.

Campbell dubbed it a "special" victory while also expressing gratitude for the support he received.

Ad

"Just so special. If I'm honest, it feels really numb right now," Campbell said (via Tee Scipts). "I'm so appreciative of this week. Honestly, the people who put on tournaments like this, it gets overlooked, but getting the courses ready, getting us ready, it's really special what they do week in and week out. I'm just so over-the-top thankful for everything and just stoked right now."

Ad

Campbell had some tough times on the greens before teeing it up at the Mexico Open. He started the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, but after playing an opening round of 67, he withdrew.

At his next outing at The American Express, Campbell made the cut but ultimately finished in T51 place after playing four rounds of 70, 69, 67, and 71. He then missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open but finally secured his first PGA Tour win at the Mexico Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback