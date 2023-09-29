“This is where you want to be” - Shane Lowry gives witty response to reporter's ‘bizarre’ Ryder Cup question

Shane Lowry's first day at the 2023 Ryder Cup was excellent, as he and Sepp Straka won the morning foursome matches.

Team Europe swept all four matches, leaving Team USA to play catch up. Needless to say, Team Europe's spirit was at an all time high.

As Shane Lowry sat out the afternoon matches, he went for an afternoon conference. He was asked about his passion and desire for the Ryder Cup, referencing an incident earlier in the day when he fist-pumped Justin Rose for making the fairway during the match.

Shane Lowry was shocked about being asked why he cares so much about the Ryder Cup. According to Golf Monthly, he answered the bizarre question:

"Why wouldn't I be invested in the Ryder Cup? I'm European. I play professional golf for a living. This is where you want to be. So yeah, I mean, I just love it. I love it - this is, honestly, the most special week in golf. There's a reason it's the greatest tournament in golf. Yeah."

Shane Lowry's passion shines through during day 1 of Ryder Cup 2023

Golf legend José María Olazábal was also at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, cheering on Team Europe. The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious wins to have on record for any golfer. Shane Lowry touched on the Spaniard's presence and the significance of the Ryder Cup, adding:

"He's been very successful individually on the golf course, but people know him for the Ryder Cup. Same with Seve. You know, what do people know him for? Ryder Cup. When I finish my career, I think obviously I'm very fortunate to have a Claret Jug in my house, but you know, I really want one, if not multiple, of these under my belt as well."

The European team is also receiving a lot of support from fans on their home ground. Ultimately, day 1 of the Ryder Cup ended with a score of 6.5-1.5 in favor of Team Europe. The US team made a comeback in the second half of the day, tying three matches in the fourballs matches.

Day 2 will also see the same format, with foursome matches in the morning and fourballs matches in the afternoon. The third day of the Ryder Cup will see all 12 singles matches take place.