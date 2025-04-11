“This is weird”: Bryson DeChambeau makes a surprising admission on what helps him ‘relax’

Bryson DeChambeau is currently competing at The Masters. He carded 69 on day one and remained -3 for the day at T5 after round one. Before the tournament started, DeChambeau sat down for an interview with Kira Dixon and made a surprising admission.

She questioned DeChambeau and asked him to reveal something that people would be surprised to find out about him.

"Okay, this is weird. I really like massages," Bryson revealed. "I just, I don't know what else to say. Like, I genuinely like going to, like, just a regular commercial company and getting a massage. Like, go to a spa and you can relax 100%."

DeChambeau continued and revealed why he likes massages.

"Because my life is crazy. Have to kind of balance it out with just going in for an hour and just relaxing and coming out of there feeling like a new person, just not knowing where life is and what time it is, just like zoning out," Bryson DeChambeau revealed.

DeChambeau is off to an emphatic start in the second round. The Crushers GC skipper is placed T2 after the through nine holes with a score of -7 and is one shot behind the leader, Justin Rose.

Traditionally, until last year, Bryson DeChambeau had struggled a bit at the Augusta National Golf Club. His T6 finish last year is the highest so far, and his first top-10 finish at the Masters, and he will be hopeful of maintaining this momentum this week and be in contention going into the final round.

Bryson DeChambeau shared his thoughts about the Masters and the Augusta National Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

In an interview with Garrett Johnson earlier this year (via Golf Monthly), Bryson DeChambeau discussed the Masters and the Augusta National Golf Club. He described his first experience at Augusta National and said the people there are fantastic.

"I thought to myself, 'OK, this is an event that I want to be a part of.' When I saw Augusta for the first time and experienced the people there and the pro shop, the people in the shop, and the head pros that are there, they're just fantastic," DeChambeau said.

He continued further and said he loves coming back to Augusta every year and believes that he is going to get it done, and it's just a matter of time.

"I just love coming back to Augusta every single year, and I really believe that I'm going to get it done there one of these days. It's just a matter of time and continued hard work and learning from my failures."

He then said getting a career grand slam is his number one priority. DeChambeau has already won the US Open twice and now has to win the other three majors to complete the career grand slam.

