Thomas Detry suffers nightmare 6-putt at 2024 Cognizant Classic

Thomas Detry faced a challenging second round at the 2024 Cognizant Classic on Friday, March 1. The Belgian golfer encountered significant difficulties on the par 4 sixth hole, taking eight shots to complete it including six putts.

Despite a promising start with a 299-yard drive on the sixth hole, his subsequent shots added up, culminating in a double bogey that severely impacted his performance.

Thomas Detry had a tough time on the sixth hole of the PGA National's Champions Golf Course. He took six putts to get the ball into the hole, which is the most anyone has ever needed in this tournament on this course.

It's also the most putts by any golfer in a PGA Tour event since the 2020 US Open, where Danny Lee took six putts on a hole.

Detry struggled with his performance throughout the second round. He opened with a bogey on the first hole and followed it with two bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes. His poor form continued with additional bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes. Despite managing two birdies, Detry's Friday round concluded with a disappointing 9-over par 80.

Unfortunately, the tournament was suspended on Friday, and upon completion of the second round on Saturday, March 2nd, Detry failed to make the cut. Finishing with a combined score of over par 11, he found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Who made the cut at the 2024 Cognizant Classic?

The 36-hole cutline for the 2024 Cognizant Classic was under par 2 and the top 53 golfers and their tiers on the leaderboard made the cut at the tournament.

Bud Cauley topped the leaderboard followed by Austin Eckroat and Garrick Higgo, who finished in a tie for second place.

Here is the list of golfers who made the cut at the 2024 Cognizant Classic:

T1. Bud Cauley: -11

T2. Austin Eckroat: -10

T2. Garrick Higgo: -10

T4. Kevin Yu: -9

T4. Victor Perez: -9

T6. David Skinns: -8

T6. Andrew Novak: -8

T6. C.T. Pan: -8

T6. Shane Lowry: -8

T6. Jake Knapp: -8

T6. Rory McIlroy: -8

T6. Cameron Young: -8

T6. Sam Ryder: -8

T14. K.H. Lee: -7

T14. Matthieu Pavon: -7

T14. Parker Coody: -7

T14. Rico Hoey: -7

T18. Nico Echavarria: -6

T18. Tom Kim: -6

T18. Chad Ramey: -6

T18. Peter Malnati: -6

T18. Max Greyserman: -6

T18. Alexander Björk: -6

T24. Martin Laird: -5

T24. Ryan Fox: -5

T24. Min Woo Lee: -5

T24. Erik van Rooyen: -5

T24. Matt Fitzpatrick: -5

T24. Alex Noren: -5

T24. Joseph Bramlett: -5

T24. Billy Horschel: -5

T24. Chris Kirk: -5

T24. Nick Dunlap: -5

T24. Davis Riley: -5

T24. Chesson Hadley: -5

T36. S.H. Kim: -4

T36. Tyson Alexander: -4

T36. Rickie Fowler: -4

T36. Byeong Hun An: -4

T36. Davis Thompson: -4

T36. Keith Mitchell: -4

T36. Jacob Bridgeman: -4

T43. Greyson Sigg: -3

T43. David Lipsky: -3

T43. Tom Hoge: -3

T43. Lucas Glover: -3

T43. Adam Schenk: -3

T43. Carson Young: -3

T43. Chris Gotterup: -3

T43. Ben Silverman: -3

T43. Zach Johnson: -3

T43. Beau Hossler: -3

T53. Taylor Montgomery: -2

T53. Troy Merritt: -2

T53. Russell Henley: -2

T53. Vincent Norrman: -2

T53. Justin Rose: -2

T53. Mac Meissner: -2

T53. Robert MacIntyre: -2

T53. Maverick McNealy: -2

T53. Mark Hubbard: -2

T53. Corey Conners: -2

T53. Camilo Villegas: -2

T53. J.T. Poston: -2

T53. Doug Ghim: -2

T53. Jimmy Stanger: -2

T53. Jorge Campillo: -2

T53. Chan Kim: -2