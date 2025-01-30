“Those bunkers are hideous”; “Gorgeous” - Fans divided over International Series India’s DLF Golf and Country Club course

The 2025 International Series India, at DLF Golf and Country Club, featuring a field of stellar golfers including Bryson DeChambeau, is taking place this week in Gurugram, Haryana. Fans had mixed reactions after a video of the venue was uploaded on social media.

DLF Golf and Country Club is best known for hosting several Asian Tour events such as the Avantha Masters and India Open. It's a 72-hole golf course designed by Gary Player, expanding over around 7,204 yards of area.

Recently, Torque GC shared a clip of the Asian Tour event venue on its X, writing:

"When the course you play at looks like a video game"

However, fans had mixed reactions to the tournament venue. Some praised its design while others were critical of the bunkers.

"Those bunkers are hideous!" a fan said.

"gorgeous," another fan said.

Some more fans praised the venue.

"Wow," another fan said.

"Beautiful," a fan said.

"Damn, the grounds crew put in some work there. Beautiful detail," a fan said.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed their disappointment with the bunker design.

"It looks beautiful but I would just pick up and drop from any bunker that's taller than I am. I don't have any respect for that kind of design to a bunker," one more fan added.

"Fake revetted bunkers are lame," another fan said.

Bryson DeChambeau opens up about the DLF Golf and Country Club

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau opened up about the DLF Golf and Country Club and shared his strategy of playing at the venue. Speaking of the venue, the American golfer said, via LIV Golf:

“There's a lot going on and I think the person that's going to do well this week has to see it for what it is, which is a strategic golf course. You have to plot your way around, be very methodical, and you can't overpower it.

“It's not something you can overpower, but you've got to be very technical about here. So, 16 through 18 is a great stretch of golf. It is gettable. If you hit the right shots into it. I feel pretty comfortable with it. Off all the rust, I think I'll give it a good go this week.”

Notably, play at the DLF Golf and Country Club started with its first round on Thursday, January 30. DeChambeau started his game on the first tee with a birdie on the first hole. He added another birdie on the fourth hole and a bogey on the sixth.

DeChambeau carded four birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle on the eighth hole after playing 11. At the time of writing, he is tied for the lead in the game with Eugenio Chacarra at 4-under.

