“Those picks confirm it’s the Boys Club”: Tiger Woods’ former coach blasts Zach Johnson for picking out of form Justin Thomas

Zach Johnson's decision to include Justin Thomas in the Ryder Cup's final roster for the United States wasn't all that surprising, given his experience and relationship with everyone involved. However, many observers believe the selection doesn't make sense, considering Thomas is completely out of form.

The golfer failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and he slipped to 15th in the Ryder Cup standings for the last two years. It was a brutal year for Thomas, but it didn't seem to harm the golfer's Ryder prospects.

The current team has been labeled the "Boys Club," alleging that those in charge would rather see their friends and popular players involved than the best golfers or the most qualified players.

Hank Haney, a coach who used to work with Tiger Woods, took to X, formerly Twitter, to proclaim his findings:

“It didn’t matter who Zach Johnson picked, the USA team will be heavily favored, but those picks confirm it’s the Boys Club.”

Recently, the coach doubled down on his podcast, saying:

“First off, they love Justin because he’s their buddy. You know what? I like Justin Thomas. I’m a huge Justin Thomas fan. I think Thomas is a great player, he’s won two major championships… Justin Thomas is one of my absolute favorites. He’s a gentleman. He’s a great guy, but he isn’t playing any good.”

Most people like Thomas, as he is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour. He has many friends and fans, and he has valuable experience at the Ryder Cup. Still, he's been so out of form that it certainly doesn't feel like the team is prioritizing skill with his pick.

Justin Thomas made the Ryder Cup

Observers say players like Cameron Young or Keegan Bradley should have been named instead of going with popular names that people like watching or playing with.

Zach Johnson explains Justin Thomas picks

After making the controversial pick, Zach Johnson had a ready explanation for his selection. The captain said Thomas' experience and his record played a big role:

“He has without question been the heart and soul of [the U.S. Team], Ryder Cups, our emotional leader, I would say, and I don't think he would argue with that. He just leads by example. Overall, a fantastic Ryder Cup record. His passion for the Ryder Cup is very evident. … In my mind, he was born for this, and you just don't leave JT at home.”

Despite the poor season, Thomas always kept the Ryder Cup in his sights. He said this a few weeks ago via the Ryder Cup:

“It's almost like everybody is looking around, who wants to be the first one to ask, and I know everybody is thinking it and they know I'm thinking it and I voiced that. I want to make the Ryder Cup more than anything. I’m probably, honestly, trying too hard to do it.”

Whether it's because the captains saw something in his recent play or because he's Justin Thomas, it worked and he was selected to the team.