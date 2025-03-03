"Those players aren't even born" - 2044 Walker Cup venue announcement draws hilarious reactions from fans

The USGA has decided to name Pine Valley Golf Club as the host for the 2044 Walker Cup. This event has a long-standing history between the United States and Great Britain players since 1922. The USA holds a commanding 39-9-1 lead in the all-time series. However, the USA has led with just 11-7 since 1989. The 50th edition of the event will be played at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California, on September 6-7, 2025.

NUCLR GOLF shared the news of the announcement of the event in an X post on March 3. Fans made some jokes about the fact that several future competitors who might be playing in 2044 haven't even been born yet. The original post was captioned:

"🚨🎄⛳#NEW: Pine Valley, which is regarded as one of America’s top ranked golf courses will host the 2044 Walker Cup, the USGA has announced."

Below are some of the comments from fans:

"Those players aren't even born!"

"Send me a reminder in 2043, LOL."

"2044? Why is anything being planned two decades out? Why is it always dinosaur courses? Why is golf always stuck in the past?" one fan wrote.

"20 years from now...I don't think the Olympics look this far ahead," another fan wrote.

"Charlie Woods son's debut," another fan joked.

Pine Valley has previously hosted the Walker Cup in 1936 and 1985. The 1936 match, led by captain Francis Ouimet, saw the USA dominate Great Britain & Ireland with a 10.5-1.5 score. In 1985, the USA narrowly won with 13-11 with a team that featured captain Jay Sigel and future PGA Tour winners Davis Love II, Scott Verplank, and Duffy Waldorf. Meanwhile, let's look at Pine Valley's role in future USGA Championships.

Pine Valley will host other prestigious championships alongside the Walker Cup

In addition to hosting the 2044 Walker Cup, Pine Valley is also set to host the 2034 Curtis Cup. It was designed by George Arthur Crump and established in 1932.

The USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer also talked about bringing the Walker Cup back to Pine Valley. He made this announcement during the annual meeting in the Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina. While talking with the media, Bodenhamer stated:

"To have Pine Valley as the host site of this prestigious event will not only produce memorable competition but also reinforce the stature of amateur golf worldwide."

Meanwhile, the USGA also named captains for key upcoming international events. Meghan Stasi will be the captain of the USA Curtis Cup team for 2026. Stu Francis has been appointed as captain of the USA men's world amateur team at the 2025 World Amateur Championship in Singapore.

