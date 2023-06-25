Thriston Lawrence triumphs in the BMW International Open securing a close victory

Thriston Lawrence captured a one-shot victory at the 2023 BMW International Open held at the Golfclub München Eichenried on the European Tour. The 26-year-old fought his way up from four shots down to pick up the trophy on Sunday. He capitalized on a poor finish by second-place finisher Joost Luiten.

In what was a rollercoaster of a last round, Lawrence shot eight birdies and five bogies to card a three-under 69 on Sunday. Luiten had taken a three-shot lead going into the final round.

He shared his lead right down to the penultimate hole, where he could only save the par three. Luiten could not get the birdie he needed to match Thriston Lawrence's score, allowing the latter to earn a clear victory.

This is Lawrence's fourth win on the European Tour. He had not recorded a top 10 since his victory last year at the Investec South African Open.

It was an emotional moment for Lawrence, who said via Sky Sports:

"I went to America for six weeks, made one cut. This game is not easy. It was a real boost [on Sunday] and I really gave it my all. I feel sorry for Joost, I know how tough this game is."

Thriston Lawrence picks up fourth victory on European Tour with win at BMW International Open

For Thriston Lawrence to get his fourth victory in Germany was unbelievable. His victories included the Investec Open, the Omega European Masters, and the Joburg Open.

He stated:

"I played really well [on Sunday] and at some stage I didn't think I was going to make a par; it was birdie, bogey, birdie, bogey - you're just taking, giving, taking, giving."

For him, the win at the BMW International Open was an emotional one because the game of golf is tough to play and everyone wants to win. When he saw Luiten slip up on the 17th hole, Thriston Lawrence knew that he had a shot at victory.

He added:

"I saw Joost miss that two-footer on 17 and I know how tough those putts are around these greens. It wasn't easy out there so I feel for him. I think that's why I'm emotional as well because I know how tough this game is and everybody wants to win."

