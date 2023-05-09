“I’m the BMW PGA Champion” – Throwback to when Shane Lowry shared a cheeky video of his 2022 PGA Championship win celebration

Ireland's Shane Lowry won the BMW PGA Championship 2022, his first victory on the European Tour since winning The Open in 2019.

Lowry shared a video on his Twitter page that night, in which he is proclaiming, "I'm the BMW PGA Champion." He then has some cheeky celebratory drinks with his coach, Neil Manchip, his caddie, Brian 'Bo' Martin, and manager Brian.

The 34-year-old golfer shot a final-round 67 to finish with an 18-under par total at the Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey, England. He held off a tough challenge from Laurie Canter of England, who finished one shot back at 17-under par.

Lowry expressed his delight at winning the prestigious event, stating:

"It's been a tough couple of years on the golf course, and this is a huge win for me. I'm just delighted with how I played, and I'm over the moon."

BMW PGA Tour victory for Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry at the BMW PGA Championship 2022

Shane Lowry started the final day of the BMW PGA Championship with a two-shot lead and managed to keep it throughout the day, despite heavy resistance from Canter and others. The Irishman's final round featured five birdies and one bogey, demonstrating his consistency and calm under pressure.

Lowry's sixth European Tour victory and first BMW PGA Championship moved him up to 12th in the Race to Dubai standings and up to 19th in the Offical World Golf Rankings. It also improves his chances of making the European Ryder Cup team, which takes place in September 2023 in Italy.

Early success and major breakthrough

Shane Lowry at the Irish Open

Shane Lowry rose to notoriety in the golfing world after winning the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009, becoming only the third amateur to win on the European Tour.

It was a victory that brought the love of golf back to the island of Ireland. Soon after, he turned professional and achieved success, winning the 2012 Portugal Masters.

In 2015, he won his first PGA Tour event at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with a score of -11. In January 2019, he was victorious at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with an impressive score of -18.

Lowry's career skyrocketed in 2019 when he won his first major championship at The Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. His six-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood was a watershed moment in his career, establishing him as one of the world's best players.

Steady progress and future aspirations

43rd Ryder Cup - Singles Matches

Since his major breakthrough, Lowry has continued to perform well on both the European and PGA Tours. His latest victory at the BMW PGA Championship serves as further evidence of his ability to compete at the highest level.

As Shane Lowry looks to build on his success, a spot on the 2023 European Ryder Cup team would be a fitting reward for his hard work and dedication. No doubt Lowry will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

His eagerness to get back to winning ways from his last outing at the 2021 Ryder Cup will surely spur him on to help Europe win on home soil in Italy in September.

Poll : 0 votes