Ticket ballot for Masters 2024 now open: All you need to know

The Masters 2024, one of golf's most anticipated events, has announced that the ticket vote for the 2024 edition is now open.

The famed event's host, Augusta National Golf Club, is offering golf aficionados all across the world the opportunity to reserve their spot at this highly anticipated tournament.

The resale of tickets obtained through third parties is strictly prohibited by Augusta National Inc, the official authorized supplier for the Masters 2024 tickets. This ensures that all attendees are treated fairly and authentically.

The Masters 2024 tickets: Price and schedule

The Masters 2024 tickets are extremely accessible and affordable, with tickets costing $100 for the Monday-Wednesday practice days and $140 for the four competition days.

This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the exhilarating atmosphere without breaking the bank.

From June 1 to June 20, interested individuals may vote in the ticket ballot. In late July, they will be notified of the status of their ticket request.

How to get The Masters 2024 tickets

The procedure for entering the ticket ballot is simple. New candidates can register by completing a brief form, and returning applicants can easily update their information.

Each household may submit one application, requesting up to two tickets per chosen tournament day.

If desired, applicants can update their applications and specify several days. It should be noted that the ticket ballot is a pre-qualification drawing, not a sweepstakes or giveaway. There is no cost to enter the ballot. However, if chosen to purchase tickets, successful candidates must pay in full within a certain time frame.

The payment period for those who were fortunate enough to gain tickets through the ballot will be open from July 20 to August 10, allowing guests to finalize their arrangements and excitedly anticipate their experience at one of the world's most famous golf championships.

Schedule, purse, venue, and other details about The Masters 2024

The Masters, famed for enthralling spectators with its intense rivalry, has captivated both avid golf lovers and casual watchers.

The next Masters, which will take place over four exciting days from Thursday, April 11, to Sunday, April 14, is expected to draw millions of spectators from around the world.

This famous event, held at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club, features a stunning $18 million total, with a whopping $3.24 million awaiting the victorious champion.

It's worth noting that the tournament's defending champion, Jon Rahm, is a superb golfer from Spain. Rahm will surely attempt to defend his title after winning the previous edition of The Masters against a field of formidable challengers. His remarkable golf skills and strategic prowess will surely make him a player to keep an eye on throughout the competition.

As the globe waits for The Masters 2024 to begin, golf fanatics, casual spectators, and even those unfamiliar with the sport are anticipated to tune in to see the thrilling action.

With a large reward and the title of defending champion on the line, the tournament promises to produce amazing moments and strong rivalry that will attract fans from all around the world.

