Tiger Woods and $1.9 billion net worth David Blitzer unveil final TGL franchise – Jupiter Links Golf Club

Tiger Woods was able to attract well-known sports entrepreneur David Blitzer to the TGL League, making him one of his major investors. Blitzer has a net worth of $1.9 billion with active investments in a wide range of businesses related to sports.

On Tuesday, November 7, TGL announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Tiger Woods and David Blitzer are the owners of Jupiter Links Golf Club, the sixth and final team to join the circuit. The league is now ready for action.

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods himself also retweeted the announcement on his X account. The golf legend accompanied the retweet with the following caption:

"Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a TGL team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me. I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world."

It was also announced that Tiger Woods will headline the roster at Jupiter Links Golf Club. It remains to be seen which players will round out the team.

David Blitzer has made a career in the sports business world in conjunction with the Blackstone Company. Blitzer was the first person to own shares in all five major U.S. sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL, MLS).

How is Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL League going?

The TGL League is getting ready to begin its competitive rounds. According to the schedule, the league will commence in January 2024 but for now the participating teams have been determined.

Less than 24 hours before Tiger Woods' team was announced on Tuesday, Boston Common Golf held its official presentation. The presentation included the roster, locations and visual identity.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy (Image via Getty).

Boston Common Golf is the first full team in the league. It consists of Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton and Keegan Bradley. It is owned by the Fenway Sports Group.

Less than a month earlier, the fifth team, San Francisco Golf Club, was introduced. The team has yet to announce a player and is owned by Marc Lasry's Avenue Sports Fund and NBA stars Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson.

The other three teams include the Los Angeles Golf Club, which has already announced Collin Morikawa as its first player. The team is owned by Alexis Ohanian and tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

The Atlanta Golf Club is in a similar situation, with Justin Thomas already committed to their cause. The team is owned by Arthur Blank. Finally, Steve Cohen's New York Golf Club is yet to announce a player on its roster.

In the last few days, the league has also introduced the novelty that players will have a limited time to take each shot. The time will be 40 seconds and there will be a clock to measure it accurately. Those who do not meet the time limit will be penalized with one stroke.