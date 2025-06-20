Tiger Woods accused by ex-employee for alleged poor treatment – “To fire me over the phone is just still inexplicable”

An ex-employee of Tiger Woods has alleged that the legendary golfer treated him poorly when the two parted ways. Woods turned professional in 1996, and since then, the golfer has had two IMG agents. One of them was Hughes Norton, and he was the first agent Woods had after turning professional.

Norton started working for Woods in the summer of 1996, and he continued for two years with the golfer until the legendary player decided to part ways with him. Recently, Norton decided to open up about how their partnership ended.

He started by saying that he denied media for years from talking about his separation from Woods, and he had finally moved on from it. He further claimed that Woods never gave an explanation for firing him, and he still hoped for some closure. He said (on the SubPar podcast via Marca.com):

“Never gave an explanation...That really isn't a great way to treat anybody... Give me a closure here, I am a human being... And for him, 24 months in, to fire me over the phone is just still inexplicable. And I've never spoken to him since that moment. He's never given me any response. And sadly, he does this with a lot of people in his life.”

Norton also shared that when he worked with Greg Norman, the former LIV Golf CEO treated him with respect. He said:

“At least he was loyal for that whole period of time and appreciated the work we had done.”

Norton was responsible for getting Tiger Woods' initial endorsement deals with Nike and Titleist after the golfer turned professional. But in 1998, he was replaced by Mark Steinberg, who continues to work for the five-time Masters winner.

How has Tiger Woods performed in the last three years?

In 2025, Tiger Woods has played five TGL events, out of which his team, Jupiter Links, won only one against Boston Common Golf on January 27 with a score of 4-3. Here's the full list of Woods' 2025 performances:

2025 TGL events for Jupiter Links

Tuesday, Jan 14- Los Angeles Golf Club won against Jupiter Links with a 12-1 score

Monday, Jan 27- Jupiter Links won against Boston Common Golf with a 4-3 score

Tuesday, Feb 18- Jupiter Links won against New York Golf Club with a 3-10 score

Tuesday, Feb 25- The Bay Golf Club won against Jupiter Links with a 6-3 score

Tuesday, Mar 4- Jupiter Links won against Atlanta Drive GC with a 1-9 score

Last year, Tiger Woods missed the cut at three major events, including the PGA Championship, US Open, and Open Championship after shooting 7-over, 7-over, and 14-over, respectively. Here's a list of his 2024 performances:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club: Withdrawn

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: 60th place finish, 73-72-82-77, 304 (+16)

PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club: Missed cut, 72-77, 149 (+7)

U.S. Open at the Pinehurst No. 2: Missed cut, 74-73, 147 (+7)

The Open at the Royal Troon Golf Course: Missed cut, 79-77, 156 (+14)

Tiger Woods played three events in 2023, including a T45 finish at the Genesis Invitational and an 18th place finish at the Hero World Challenge at one-under and even-par, respectively. Here's a list of the golf legend's 2023 performances:

2023 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club: T45, 69-74-67-73, 283 (-1)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Withdrawn

Hero World Challenge at the Albany GC: 18th place finish, 75-70-71-72, 288 (E)

