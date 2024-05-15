Tiger Woods advices new dad Scottie Scheffler, says a ‘stable family life’ is important for ‘great life out on Tour’

Tiger Woods provided valuable advice to Scottie Scheffler, who recently celebrated the arrival of his first child with his wife, Meredith. The legendary American golfer is gearing up to tee off at this week's PGA Championship event. Interestingly, despite missing events in the past few weeks, Scheffler will also participate in the Major. This marks his first tournament since becoming a father.

Leading up to the 2024 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods attended a press conference where he was asked to offer advice to Scottie Scheffler as he embarks on this new chapter of fatherhood. Woods advised the current World No.1 to prioritize getting some rest and also stated that stable family life is important to have a "great life" on the PGA Tour.

Speaking of Scottie Scheffler, Woods said (via Nuclr Golf):

"Get some sleep. He and Meredith having their first, and as we all of us who have had children (know), those are some tough years ahead of them. As I said, try and get some rest as much as you possibly can. He's the number one player in the world, and having a great, stable family life at home is important to having a great life out here on Tour."

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods is frequently seen enjoying rounds of golf with his son Charlie, a budding golfer. However, in terms of his personal life, Woods is reportedly single following his breakup with his long-term girlfriend, Erica Herman, in 2022. The couple had been together for approximately five years before parting ways.

Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren, the mother of his children. However, they separated in 2010. Nordegren has been married to Jordan Cameron since 2019.

"I'm literally just standing there changing diapers"-Scottie Scheffler shares insights on his new journey as a father

In a press conference at the 2024 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler opened up about his new journey as a father. The American golfer revealed that he hadn't received any unsolicited advice from anyone thus far and admitted that most of his time was spent changing diapers.

Speaking about fatherhood, Scheffler said (via Golf Channel's YouTube channel):

"I feel like I haven't really gotten too much unsolicited advice, which I'm a bit thankful for. Right now I'm literally just standing there changing diapers and handing him back to Meredith so he can feed, and just letting him sleep on me." (8:30-8:50)

Adding to his statement, Scheffler mentioned that he missed his son and found it difficult to leave the house to compete in the tournament after the baby's birth. He added:

"I miss him like crazy. It was not easy to leave the house Monday morning."(8:56-9:00)

The 2024 PGA Championship is set to begin with its inaugural round on Thursday, May 16, and will conclude on Sunday, May 19, at the Valhalla Golf Course. Scheffler will tee off for the first round on Thursday at 2:13 p.m. ET, alongside Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman, on the first tee hole.