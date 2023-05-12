“Hey, what’s up with the no divots?” - Tiger Woods amazes Colin Morikawa with his ‘different’ iron head

Tiger Woods has been out of too many tournaments lately. His health and injuries have played tricks on him, and he still won't be well enough for the PGA Championship. And yet, he keeps the bar high for the younger players.

A few days ago, Tiger Woods took part in a testing session of new equipment for TaylorMade. It was to test some newly designed clubs that the company intends to bring to market soon.

Naturally, Woods was not alone. TaylorMade also called in Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood. These players, in addition to testing the new irons, took home a few tips from the legendary Tiger Woods.

Such was the case of Scottie Scheffler. He, after observing Woods' performance when executing his long swings, noticed that he did nothing more than skim the grass, without tearing chunks off the green.

Astonished, he took the courage to ask Woods about this, generating the following dialogue:

SS - “Hey, what’s up with the no divots?”

TW - “What? Why do you take a divot?”

SS - “I don’t know. I’m asking you. Do you do that always when you warm up?”

TW - “If I’m swinging well, I don’t take divots.”

SS - “You always do it like that or just practice? Have you always been like that or just practicing?”

TW - “No, when I’m flushing it, I don’t take divots. It just is what it is.”

Every golf lover knows how hard it is to take a swing without a divot. And yet, the six-time PGA Tour winner and once Masters champion Scottie Scheffler just learned that really great golfers don´t divot when they´re swinging well.

Collin Morikawa also had some time with Tiger Woods

Collin Morikawa was another star present at the TaylorMade testing session who was lucky enough to take a piece of advice from Tiger Woods. It happened when Woods was looking in a bag for 'his' club.

It wasn´t clear to Morikawa why Woods would have different equipment at a testing session. Stunned, he asked Woods about it, and this is what they talked about:

CM - “What, you have a different head?”

TW - “Yeah, there’s no, um, coating on it.”

CM - “Just for… why? What does that do?”

TW - “More spin.”

CM - “More spin? So do you just do it on your 60 (referring to the wedge)?”

TW - “56 and 60.”

Once again, Tiger Woods spread golfing wisdom without even intending to. To him, he was doing nothing more than making small talk. But for the twice Major tournament winner, it was the lesson of the day.

Tiger Woods is one of the most influential people in world golf. With 82 PGA Tour wins, 15 of them in Major tournaments, he is considered by many as the best player of all time. His commitment to his craft was visible on this occassion.

