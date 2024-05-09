Tiger Woods among the high profile golfers to snub Rory McIlroy of a potential return to PGA Tour Policy Board

Rory McIlroy's possible return to the PGA Tour Policy Board has been the topic of discussion in the golf world since several heated statements surfaced on Wednesday, May 8. Several players have voiced both support and opposition to the notion, with McIlroy himself contributing to the conversation.

One of the most controversial statements that has been made is that Tiger Woods would be among the players who do not want Rory McIlroy back on the policy board. So reported Golf Digest, citing unnamed sources.

The report indicates that Tiger Woods as well as Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth would be against Rory McIlroy's return. This is a shocking statement, as McIlroy has had a difficult relationship with Cantlay and Spieth, but not so with Woods.

On the contrary, both Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have repeatedly spoken about their friendship. The two even reside near each other in Florida and McIlroy has gone so far as to say they talk practically every day.

The situation is quite different with Cantlay and Spieth. During the 2023 Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy described the relationship with the former as "average at best" while talking about his famous controversy with Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava.

As for Spieth, Golf Digest's report recalls that he excluded himself from a chat group after the Texan issued the opinion that striking a deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) was no longer as necessary after making a pact with the Sports Strategic Group (SSG).

Rory Mcilroy addressed the issue of his supposed return to the Policy Board during an interview before the Wells Fargo Championship. The Northern Irishman surprised the world by saying that it is probably best to leave everything as it is.

"There was a subset of people on the board that were maybe uncomfortable with me coming back on for some reason," McIlroy said. "I think Webb [Simpson] just stays on and sees out his term."

Some opinions on the alleged return of Rory McIlroy

Several players have opined on the possibility of Rory McIlroy returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board.

Adam Scott was open to the idea, although he acknowledged that the way the subject came up was rather unusual.

"Rory [McIlroy] is an important part of this Tour." Scott said to Golfweek. "His voice matters. We have to come together and make a decision as a board how this is going to go forward."

Other players were not so happy about the possibility, either because of the irregularity of the situation or because McIlroy resigned as Player Director less than eight months ago.

"That’s just not how democracy works. It goes against all the principles of what makes a Tour-run organization," said PGA Tour player James Hahn.

"Once you quit, you’re not getting back," Kevin Streelman opined. "I wouldn’t quit on something that you were elected to by your peers. To want back in is peculiar," he added.

The idea of McIlroy returning to the policy board was prompted by Webb Simpson's offer to step down as Player Director on the condition that the Northern Irishman would replace him.