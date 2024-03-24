Tiger Woods’ Bahamas house: Everything about the golf legend’s mansion reportedly worth $5,000,000

Tiger Woods is one of the most successful athletes of all time, boasting a net worth of $1.1 billion according to Forbes. The American legend has invested a portion of his wealth in real estate, which includes a luxurious house in the Bahamas.

Known as 'Albany', Tiger Woods' tropical residential resort resides in the exotic city of Nassau. According to AlbanyBahamas.com, the residence is worth $5 million. Spanning 565 acres, the property has a spa, three swimming pools, water slides and an equestrian center.

The property also has a full-sized golf course on it where he hosts the Hero World Challenge. The Albany was designed by renowned architect Bjarke Ingels. The property also overlooks the ocean and has a 71-berth marina. Other amenities include a 15,000-foot fitness center that hosts everything from Pilates to water sports.

Apart from his properties, Tiger Woods also has a $54 million private Gulfstream F550. The likes of Joe Lewis and Ernie Els have also invested in properties in the Bahamas.

Tiger Woods is expected to make an appearance at the 2024 Masters

After Tiger Woods' withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational earlier this year, he is reportedly all set to be a part of the 2024 Masters field.

Last year, Woods withdrew from the Masters following which he underwent surgery on his ankle for plantar fasciitis. He missed the rest of the rest of the season to rehabilitation before making a return at the Hero World Challenge. Woods had previously stated that he wanted to be a part of all the Majors in 2024, as well as some elevated tournaments.

The 15-time Major winner participated in the 2024 Genesis Invitational. However, he withdrew from the tournament after two rounds citing flu-like symptoms. Since then, there have been several elevated events that have taken place, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

While Woods has stayed away from tournaments, he was recently seen supporting his son Charlie Woods at his AJGA debut. The Augusta Masters might be the platform for Tiger Woods' comeback and fans would be excited to see him play once more.