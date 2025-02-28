Tiger Woods becomes $37.42B-worth gaming giant’s poster boy for new PGA Tour video game

Tiger Woods has officially become the cover athlete for PGA TOUR 2K25. The latest golf simulator game featured Woods on the cover with a few other golf stars, and on Friday, the game has finally hit shelves.

The launch trailer showed off Woods in full form as the crowd went silent to watch the animated legend of the sport take a swing. Unlike other sports games, the Tour's simulator is not an annual release.

Therefore, the latest game from the $37.42 billion-worth company Take Two (Macro Trends), which is the parent of 2K Sports, is finally back. It's been about two years since the last version of the game.

Woods has been on the covers of video games before. In fact, one game used to be named after him. The PGA Tour video game series started naming it after Woods in 1999 and continued through the 2013 version of the game.

2K25 is a different game franchise, though. This one's from 2K Sports, while the other one that used Tiger Woods' name was from EA Sports. That one ended in 2023, and 2K's version has been going strong with non-annual releases since 2014. It used to be called The Golf Club, transitioning to use the Tour's name in 2020.

The game is officially out now, so players can pick up a controller and see what it's like to play as the legendary golfer. It's available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S for $70 (standard edition). Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick are also on the cover of PGA TOUR 2K25 with Woods.

Latest PGA Tour golf game with Tiger Woods hailed as best yet

Now is the time to pick up a copy of PGA TOUR 2K25, and it is apparently well worth the investment. Golf insider Conor Keenan of Golf Monthly says it is and even rated it 4.5 stars out of five.

Tiger Woods' new game is a smash hit (Image via Imagn)

Keenan said:

"In terms of the gameplay itself, the new Evo Swing mechanic might be the most realistic system I've ever used in a golf game. EvoSwing compliments the player's own rhythm and dexterity to better simulate the feeling of swinging a golf club when using Swing Stick and provides a real challenge to those who seek it."

The insider also praised the game for tailoring difficulty settings so that players can find what works best for them. It's not just easy, medium, and hard, but it's much more complex and, therefore, more accessible than that.

Keenan said the MyPLAYER mode, a staple of 2K games, is "vast" and that it gives players the chance to really experience what it's like to try and make it in golf and one day become as good as Tiger Woods. The reviewer said there are numerous pros and only a couple of cons overall.

