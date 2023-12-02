Tiger Woods can “absolutely” win again in 2024, believes Brandel Chamblee

Tiger Woods' return has garnered enough attention in the entire golfing fraternity. He is certainly very focused and disciplined after his comeback as reports suggest he has been texting fellow players at 4:00 am and has been taking advice to get better.

Recently, former American golfer and commentator Brandel Chamblee shared that he was aware of Woods texting some Tour players early morning. As quoted by dailymail.co.uk, the 47-year-old golfer texted:

"I'm in the gym. What are you doing to get better?" to some PGA Tour players.

When asked if the 15-time Major champion could break Sam Snead's record for most PGA Tour wins, Brandel Chamblee replied in just one word, "Absolutely".

Tiger Woods has been in the midst of a lot of activity in the golfing fraternity lately. He has joined the Policy Board of the leading American golf tour and is now one of the Player Directors.

Woods is directly supervising, on behalf of players, the discussions going on between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF for the expected merger deal.

"When that day comes and I'll walk" - Tiger Woods in no mood to retire from the game of golf

It is quite evident that the 47-year-old American golfer has nothing left to prove in the game of golf. He is tied for most successful player in the history of the PGA Tour. He has won all the major titles at least thrice (15 Majors in total).

However, one thing that has prompted him to make a comeback this week at the 2023 Hero World Challenge is his competitiveness.

Before the ongoing unofficial PGA Tour event at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, Tiger Woods spoke about his love for the game.

As quoted by the Tour's official site, he said:

"I love competing. I love playing. I miss being out here with the guys. I miss the camaraderie and the fraternity like atmosphere out here, and the overall banter."

Tiger Woods said that his love for competitiveness has driven him to make a comeback. He also said that when the time comes that he cannot win anymore, he would just walk off.

"But what drives me is I love to compete. There will come a point in time, I haven't come around to it fully yet, that I won't be able to win again. When that day comes and I'll walk," Woods said.

Tiger Woods is currently playing in the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge and is placed T17 on the leaderboard.