Tiger Woods celebrated a historic moment at the Cobbs Creek, while he couldn't play in the 2025 PGA Tour season due to injury. Woods had a ruptured left Achilles tendon in March before the Masters Tournament. This resulted in him missing the first major of the PGA Tour season and requiring surgery to help the situation.While he missed the PGA Tour tournaments, the GOAT recently attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia. He shared four pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle and wrote a caption that read:“It was a great day celebrating the ribbon-cutting of @TGRLL_Philadelphia with my Foundation and the Philadelphia community...Thanks to @Cobbs.Creek.Foundation.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWoods last played at the 2024 Open Championship. That year, he missed cuts at the US Open and the PGA Championship. He also withdrew from the Genesis Invitational due to Flu-like symptoms and only completed the holes at the Masters Tournament to finish in 60th place. This year, Woods only played TGL events.What did Tiger Woods say after winning his last TGL match? Tiger Woods played five TGL matches in the 2025 season after the tech-based league started this year. He triumphed in only one TGL match, which was played between Jupiter Links and Boston Common Golf on January 27. After his team's victory, Woods joined the press conference at the venue and shared his experience of playing and winning the event. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):“It was definitely different than when we first played. Lesson was learned the hard way. We came in here more prepared.It is so different than normal golf, playing in a bigger screen like this or the green moving and contorting the breaks. A putt you normally -- well, you hit once, automatically you already know the read, but they move the green on you. A putt that went right to left now goes left to right. Those are all little things we've had to learn on the fly.”He continued, “TK was unbelievable coming in here. We did some good work the other day, and today it couldn't have been a more pleasurable display of golf, banter. Everyone in the audience was engaged. Hopefully all the viewership were engaged. We as players loved it…This is what we had envisioned for TGL, to have an experience like this, and I think we delivered.”Woods' mother, Kutilda, last witnessed the TGL match on January 27, and soon after seeing his son's triumph, she passed away. Woods didn't play any PGA Tour tournaments in the 2025 season, and he hasn't yet confirmed whether he will participate in the PNC Championship. Last year, Team Woods, which consisted of Tiger and his son Charlie, stood in second place on the leaderboard.