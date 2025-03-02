Tiger Woods celebrates in crowd as daughter Sam wins state soccer championship

Tiger Woods was recently spotted supporting his daughter Sam at a soccer match. Sam, a senior at The Benjamin School, helped her team earn its first state title in history.

The 1-0 victory saw the crowd in the stands erupt in applause and cheer, including Tiger himself. The proud father was heard shouting at the top of his lungs as Sam helped the team as the main defender.

Following the end of the game, the younger Woods ran up to give her father a hug to celebrate the school's historical accomplishment. Here's a look at Tiger Woods celebrating the Benjamin School's winning goal (via X @ForePlayPod):

A few days ago, Tiger Woods was also present at the Spec Martin Stadium for the Benjamin School Buccaneers' victory at the semifinals. The 82-time PGA Tour winner wore the Florida state girls' soccer championship shirt to support his daughter's team.

Tiger Woods' son falls short at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship

While Tiger Woods and Sam were in Florida for the Benjamin School's state soccer matches, his son Charlie was in South Carolina. Charlie, who is also a part of the same school, took part in the 2025 Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship.

The event, which was played at the iconic TPC Myrtle Beach, saw the 15-year-old golfer card in an opening round of 10-over par 82. With a cut in place after the second round on Friday, Charlie bettered his score by posting 5-over par 77. However, it was not enough to get the teenager through to the weekend. He missed the cut by eight strokes.

Here's a look at Charlie Woods' scores at the Dustin Johnson-hosted tournament (via Golf Genius):

Round 1 (10-over par - 82)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 7

Hole 7 (par 3) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 6

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 7

Round 2 (5-over par - 77)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 6

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

