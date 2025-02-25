Tiger Woods changed the life of a 23-yo pro at the 2024 Masters as latter details the story in Netflix’s 'Full Swing' season 3

Tiger Woods has played with countless golfers over the years. He's played in almost 400 events, and been paired with different golfers on different rounds. In his older seasons, he's been more on the mentor side than the competitor side as he hasn't won a tournament in almost five years.

One such player who got the chance to play alongside Tiger Woods recently was Neal Shipley. The 24-year-old pro was an amateur at the time, and his pairing with the legendary golfer at the 2024 Masters left an impact.

Shipley said on Netflix's Full Swing Season 3:

"We're so focused on trying to play golf. But on the second tee, I absolutely laced my drive. You walk off that tee, and [Woods] is like, "Hey Neal, good shot there.' Tiger just said, 'Hey, nice shot.' Like that, that's really cool."

Shipley, who finished as low amateur and outdid Woods by four strokes in the event, went on to say:

"Never in my life did I ever think I'd be playing with Tiger Woods on Sunday at the Masters. I never thought that would ever happen... The odds of me playing with him again are pretty low, so that was a, it's a once-in-a-lifetime type of deal. It's awesome."

The American golfer finished by remarking incredulously that he actually beat Woods while being paired up with him during the biggest golf tournament of the year.

Scottie Scheffler shouts out Tiger Woods in Full Swing Masters moment

Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler (Image via Getty)

On Full Swing, Tiger Woods was the talk of a lot of players during the first episode of Season 3. Neal Shipley remarked on playing with him at the 2024 Masters and even beating him. Scottie Scheffler, who won that tournament, remarked on growing up watching Woods win those tournaments.

Scheffler said on the show of his win at Augusta National:

"Walking up 18, it's very difficult to put into words what that means. I grew up watching Tiger Woods take that walk, and for me to be able to do it, it only lasts for a couple of minutes, but it is pretty special."

This was Scheffler's second Masters win, and he said he finally accepted that he was a two-time champion and had to celebrate when he did the walk he always watched Woods do:

"I remember the walk from scoring to the locker room was where it felt real because when I first won, I didn't know what to expect. This time I knew exactly what was going to happen, and I was going up to the champion's locker room. I remember taking that minute."

He said he cried his eyes out when it finally overtook him that he'd won his second green jacket.

