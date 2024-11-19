Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods not listed in PNC Championship field with only 2 spots left

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have not yet been confirmed for the 2024 PNC Championship. The event will be played from December 20-22 at its regular venue, The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Florida.

Charlie and Tiger Woods have played in the event for the past four consecutive editions. The Woods have always finished in the top 10, with a second-place finish (2021) as their best result.

According to the X account TWLEGION (@TWlegion), 18 teams have already been confirmed for the 2024 edition of the PNC Championship. The same information states that there are two spots left in the field, for a total of 20 teams. This is the field size that the event has had in most of its editions.

Among the stars confirmed to play next December is the current World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who will team up with her father, Petr. There is also 10-time Major champion Annika Sorenstam, who will play in a duo with her son Will McGee.

Bernhard Langer and his son Jason will be at the Ritz-Carlton to defend their title from last year. Other former champions in attendance include John Daly and son John II, Vijay Singh and son Qass, David Duval and son Brady, as well as Stewart Cink and son Connor.

The PNC Championship is an invitational event limited to players who have won at least one Major championship (men's or women's) or the Players Championship (men's). Professional players are accompanied by one amateur family member.

The official registration deadline for the PNC Championship has not yet been announced. For professional tournaments, this is typically the Tuesday of the week of the event.

A look back at Tiger Woods and Charlie's performance at the PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and Charlie made their PNC Championship debut in the 2020 edition. They finished seventh with a score of 20 under. A year later, the Woods' improved to second place, carding 25 under and just two strokes behind the winners, Team Daly.

In 2022. Tiger Woods and Charlie returned to the PNC Championship and again finished in the top 10. This time they tied for eighth with a score of 20 under. In 2023, they tied for fifth with a score of 19 under.

Tiger Woods and Charlie's best round at the PNC Championship was the final round of the 2021 edition, when they shot 15 under. The Woods' made 11 consecutive birdies that day.

The PNC Championship was first played in 1995 as the Office Depot Father/Son Challenge. The event was limited to father/son teams until 2005, when Fuzzy Zoeller teamed up with his daughter Gretchen.

Bernhard Langer did the same with his daughter Christina in 2013 and 2016, and Arnold Palmer played with his grandson Sam Saunders in 2013. Annika Sorenstam became the first female professional star to play in the event.

However, the event was officially called the Father/Son Challenge until 2019. Beginning in 2020, it was renamed to its current name.

