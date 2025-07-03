Tiger Woods & Charlie Woods share a laugh after the latter's impressive putt at Pinehurst CC

Tiger Woods was recently spotted supporting his son, Charlie Woods, in an amateur tournament at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. The father-son duo was seen laughing together after Charlie's impressive putt during the Junior North & South Amateur Championship. Tiger Woods is currently sidelined after he underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon in March 2025.

The event was held at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Pinehurst No. 2 & No. 8 for boys and No. 6 & No. 2 for girls) in North Carolina. On the final day of the tournament, July 3, Charlie Woods fired a long bomb shot for a birdie on the last hole. He finished the competition with a score of 1-over par and in T12 position.

NUCLR Golf shared a video of Charlie's shot on their X page. Interestingly, after striking the shot, Charlie Woods was seen sharing a laugh with Tiger Woods. The X post read:

"🚨⛳️🐯 #NEW: Charlie Woods finished T12 (+1) at the 47th Junior North & South Amateur at Pinehurst CC. Tiger and Charlie shared a laugh after he drained a long bomb for birdie. Davis Wotnosky took home the win (-10)."

Charlie Woods ended the tournament tied for 12th place, 11 strokes behind the winner, David Wotnosky.

Tiger Woods once mentioned that Charlie Woods always listens to him about golf

PNC Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods has a close relationship with his son Charlie Woods when it comes to golf. The 15-time major winner stated that the amateur golfer always listens to his advice on the sport. Tiger Woods appeared on the Today Show on May 1, 2024, and explained how the young golfer looked forward to his coaching.

Charlie was 15 at the time when the record PGA Tour winner shared:

"That’s the same thing. He listens to me about golf but not anything else outside of that, cause I don’t know anything else. And even then, there’s a little bit of pushback in golf. Which is totally cool, he’s 15 years old. It’s what happens. What teenagers go through. They’re trying to find their own place in the world."

During the PNC Championship 2024, Charlie Woods accomplished one of his career's pinnacles. He achieved his first hole-in-one in a professional event while playing with his father. This moment was very special, and Tiger Woods, after it, even said that he is proud of his son. In an interview with the PGA, the veteran golfer said:

"I'm proud of whatever direction he chooses, whether he sticks with the game or not."

In the 2024 PNC Championship, the Woods father-son team finished second after losing the playoff on the opening hole.

