Tiger Woods clears stance on 2025 Ryder Cup captaincy - “Need to give time it deserves”

Tiger Woods might have begun his campaign at the 2024 PGA Championship, but the question on most people's minds is about him taking captaincy for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Since the last Ryder Cup in Rome saw the US Team suffer defeat, there have been talks about Tiger Woods potentially being the captain for the next edition.

European team captain Luke Donald has been reselected as the captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, after leading his team to a valiant victory in 2023. The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage, on home soil for the United States. The stakes are high for the team to claim back the title for the biennial tournament.

Speaking about possibly taking captaincy for 2025, Tiger Woods said in the pre-conference of the PGA Championship:

“We’re still talking. There is nothing that has been confirmed yet. And what that might look like. And if I have the time. I don’t want to fulfill role of captaincy if I can’t do it.. need to give time it deserves.”

Woods is currently on the PGA Tour policy board. He will be one of the only golfers who will undertake negotiations with the Saudi Arabian PIF to finalize the merger agreement with the PGA Tour. The negotiations will be tough and drawn out, requiring the 15-time major champion to dedicate his time wisely.

Tiger Woods is 'personally involved' in the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian PIF

On being asked about the progress of the negotiations between the Tour and the PIF, Tiger Woods said that they are making steps and changes are being made every day.

Speaking about his involvement in the negotiations, Woods said:

“I’m not gonna comment on negotiations other than that we’re making steps. I’m personally involved in the process.”

Ultimately, the aim of the PGA Tour Policy Board is to see what is the best for the game of golf as a whole, and what will benefit the players the best. Woods said that the team will be fighting to make the game of golf better. Rory McIlroy, who was initially anticipated to rejoin the Policy board to work alongside Woods, has declared that he will no longer be a part of the process.