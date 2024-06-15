Tiger Woods confirms he will return for the Open Championship this year - “Just one more event and then I'll come back whenever I come back”

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has failed to make the cut at the US Open 2024. The 124th edition of the US Open is being played at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Tiger Woods missed the cutline by two strokes. In the post-tournament press conference, Woods said that he'll not add any extra tournaments to his play calendar for the year. He confirmed that he will next play the 2024 Open Championship.

Woods said (via The Cochrane Times):

"I've only got one more tournament this season, so I'm not going to - I don't think even if I win the British Open I don't think I'll be in the Playoffs. Just one more event and then I'll come back whenever I come back."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Woods has won the Open Championship thrice in his golf career. He won it in years, 2000, 2005 and 2006.

Let's take a look at Tiger Woods' performances in the 2024 season.

1995 : T68

: T68 1996 : T22LA

: T22LA 1997 : T24

: T24 1998 : 3

: 3 1999 : T7

: T7 2000 : 1

: 1 2001 : T25

: T25 2002 : T28

: T28 2003 : T4

: T4 2004 : T9

: T9 2005 : 1

: 1 2006 : 1

: 1 2007 : T12

: T12 2009 : CUT

: CUT 2010 : T23

: T23 2012 : T3

: T3 2013 : T6

: T6 2014 : 69

: 69 2015 : CUT

: CUT 2018 : T6

: T6 2019 : CUT

: CUT 2022: CUT

Woods has failed to make the cut at the Open Championship in three of his last five starts. The 2024 Open Championship will be held from June 18 to 21 at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland.

How did Tiger Woods perform in the US Open 2024?

Tiger Woods carded 4-over 74 in the first round at Pinehurst. He scored two birdies and six bogeys in the round and needed to finish at par to make the cut. He improved his performance in the second round marginally with 3-over 73 with one birdie and four bogeys which wasn't sufficient to make it to the weekend.

Tiger Woods missed the cutline of the US Open 2024 by two strokes as he finished with an aggregated score of 7-over 147. After failing to make the cut, he said (via The Cochrane Times):

"I hit a lot of good shots that just didn't quite go my way, or I hit good putts, and then I put myself in a couple bad spots with some bad lag putts. But again, as I said, it was probably the highest score I could have shot today."

Woods further said that it was frustrating to miss the cut (via PGA Tour):

"In order to win a golf tournament, you have to make the cut. I can't win the tournament from where I’m at, so it certainly is frustrating. I thought I played well enough to be up there in contention. It just didn’t work out."

This is the second consecutive tournament where he has missed the cut. He also missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Valhalla. Woods' performance after the 2021 car crash hasn't been encouraging.

Let's take a look at Tiger Woods' performance after the 2021 car crash:

2022 Masters Tournament: T47 (71, 74, 78, 78)

2022 PGA Championship: WD (74, 69, 79)

2022 The Open Championship: CUT (78, 75)

2023 The Genesis Invitational: T45 (69, 74, 67, 73)

2023 Masters Tournament: WD (74, 73)

2023 Hero World Challenge: 18 (75, 70, 71, 72)

2024 The Genesis Invitational: WD (72)

2024 Masters Tournament: 60 (73, 72, 82, 77)

2024 PGA Championship: CUT (72, 77)

2024 US Open: CUT (74, 73)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback