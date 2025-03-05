Tiger Woods crashes fans' expectations of seeing him at The Players Championship

With a 2025 appearance still yet to occur, many had hoped and anticipated that Tiger Woods would play in a PGA Tour tournament this month. The Arnold Palmer Invitational was a nonstarter, but the Players Championship the weekend after was still in play.

Ad

Unfortunately for those fans, Woods recently claimed he doesn't anticipate playing in The Players. It's been called golf's fifth unofficial Major, but the golfer seems to be waiting for the actual Majors to begin in April.

Via ASAP Sports, reporters asked Woods if he'd play in the Florida Swing, of which The Players is a big part. There are four tournaments in Florida, including The Players at TPC Sawgrass, but Woods responded:

Ad

Trending

"Not really. This is the third time I've touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven't really gotten into it. My heart is not really into practicing right now. I've had so many other things to do with the TOUR and trying to do other things."

Tiger Woods is still taking some time to mourn his mother, who passed away in early February. For now, it's still a challenge to even pick up a club, so he's not interested in playing. That will likely remain true through the Players Championship next week.

Ad

He said he'll start looking at the schedule once he begins to feel better and decide on when to play at that stage.

Tiger Woods reflects on TGL's first season

As a player and a member of the Jupiter Links Golf Club, the first season of TGL was not really a success for Tiger Woods. His team, including Tom Kim, Max Homa, and Kevin Kisner, won nine individual holes across all five matches and lost all but one of them. They missed the playoffs.

Ad

From the co-founder's perspective, the season was a success, though. He said he thinks they've grown the game into more demographics with TGL, including the youth golf that has so desperately tried to reach.

Tiger Woods reflected on TGL's season (Image via Imagn)

He also noted that it's brought golf to a new timeframe. Golf is usually played early in the morning and in the afternoon because of light restrictions. That does not apply to TGL, which has done some primetime slots.

Ad

He said via ASAP Sports:

"To be able to do that and grow the game and showcase it and showcase these guys -- these guys have bought into the concept, bought into the clubs, the teams they play for, and you see the teamwork on each team, how the players communicate. They're really enjoying it."

He also appreciates how people watching, which includes himself when he's not playing, finally get a real glimpse at who these players are. Their personalities are on full display, and Tiger Woods believes fans can benefit from that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback