"Tiger Woods dominated you" "Brilliant" - Fans divided over Phil Mickelson's detailed explanation about calculating yardages

Phil Mickelson is regarded as one of the greatest players to ever walk on the golf course. This is why LIV Golf also gave him a lucrative deal to compete on the circuit.
The Golf Channel's Instagram page recently uploaded an interview with Mickelson in which he discussed calculating yards during play. He advised the young players to do the same since it would benefit them greatly. NUCLR Golf, an X (previously Twitter) page, shared this video on their account with the following caption:
"➕➖🏌🏽♂️Phil Mickelson talking about how he calculates yardages is incredible 👍"
In the comments, fans were divided into two groups: those who supported Mickelson and those who despised his counsel. One fan claimed that these calculations make the game more difficult, which could explain why Tiger Woods was always ahead of Mickelson.
"This y tiger dominated u," one fan commented.
Here are some more comments from the fans who hated this advice.
"He just took 4 shots to get out of a bunker…" another fan commented.
"shame is he cant hit it with that accuracy anymore," another fan explained their perspective.
Some fans thought Mickelson made a smart move. One even remarked that this is why Mickelson's games are so fascinating. One admirer even called out the movie Rain Man in his remarks, which read:
"That was brilliant. Reminded me of the movie Rain Man."
Here is a look at some other fans who supported Phil Mickelson under this statement:
"Fascinating‼️" One fan commented.
"My favorite player ever...so entertaining. Never knew what Phil might do, fun to watch!" Another fan exclaimed.
How has Phil Mickelson's 2025 season gone so far?
Phil Mickelson has had a roller coaster season thus far. On one hand, he has missed the cut in both majors on the PGA Tour thus far (The Masters and The PGA Championship). But on the other hand, he finished third at the LIV Golf Hong Kong. He is still looking for his first win this season, which his admirers hope will come soon.
Here's a look at Mickelson's performance this year so far:
LIV Golf Tournaments
Feb 14 – 16: LIV Golf Adelaide
- Position: T23
- Score: 72-74-68 (214, −2)
Mar 7 – 9: LIV Golf Hong Kong
- Position: 3
- Score: 67-65-64 (196, −14)
Mar 14 – 16: LIV Golf Singapore
- Position: T19
- Score: 69-68-72 (209, −4)
Apr 4 – 6: LIV Golf Miami
- Position: 6
- Score: 69-73-73 (215, −1)
Apr 25 – 27: LIV Golf Mexico City
- Position: T22
- Score: 71-69-72 (212, −1)
May 2 – 4: LIV Golf Korea
- Position: 50
- Score: 75-70-78 (223, +7)
2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments
Apr 10 – 13: Masters Tournament
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 75-74 (149, +5)
May 15 – 18: PGA Championship
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 79-72 (151, +9)