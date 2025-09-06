Tiger Woods dons $185 woolcrew in photoshoot as Sun Day Red unveils Fall collection

Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red is back with the Fall Collection for the 2025 season. The collection was launched on Friday, September 5 and the brand's official page also shared a picture of the veteran golfer sporting one outfit from the collection.On Friday, Sun Day Red shared a photograph on Instagram where Tiger Woods is sporting a lilac colored crewneck sweater and beige colored pants. The wool crew is one of the outfits from the brand's Fall Collection and is listed at $185.&quot;Master every season. Our Fall/Winter Collection provides sophisticated solutions for cold-weather golf with premium natural fibers and technical innovations driven by Tiger's insights,&quot; Sun Day Red wrote in caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWoods' apparel line's Fall Collection features several items such as cashmere tees, merino wool, packable outerwear and 5-pocket pants. T-shirts at $150 are the cheapest among the collection while Wind Zip Half Jacket is the costliest at $550.The Sun Day Red was launched in February 2024, a month after Tiger Woods parted ways with Nike. For the uninitiated, Tiger had a deal with the apparel giant throughout his professional career before he launched his own line.Interestingly the name Sun Day Red was decided after the color became synonymous with Woods' wins over the years. For the uninitiated, it was his mom who asked him to wear red in finals as she felt it brought good luck.The 15-time major champ first sported the Sun Day Red at the Genesis Invitational and since then the brand has launched several collections.When will Tiger Woods' play next?Tiger Woods is not expected to make a professional return anytime soon as he is still recovering from the injury. However he will reportedly compete at the Nexus Cup which will be played at Liberty National Golf Club on September 8 and 9. For the uninitiated the 49-year-old golfer hosts the annual event.Earlier this year, the five-time Masters champion announced that he was undergoing an Achilles tendon injury which forced him out of professional golf for a long period.Woods hasn't played any competitive golf since the PNC Championship 2024 where he and Charlie Woods finished behind Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer. However this wasn't an official event and his last official start was the Open Championship 2024.Tiger Woods hasn't won a PGA Tour title in five years and a major in six years. For the uninitiated he is still looking for that win to go past Sam Snead's tally of 82 PGA Tour wins. Besides he is three majors behind Jack Nicklaus' 18 major championship wins.