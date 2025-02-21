Tiger Woods drops out of next TGL match despite Jupiter Links in danger of missing semifinals

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club is in a tough spot in the ongoing TMRW Golf League, popularly known as TGL. After three matches in the indoor golf league, Jupiter has only been able to win one match, putting the team at risk of not qualifying for the semifinals.

Amid such a tense situation for the team, it's now become clear that Woods' won't be a part of Jupiter Links Golf Club's team to face The Bay Golf Club on February 25th. As per the team info released on TGL's website, Tom Kim, Max Homa, and Kevin Kisner will line up for Jupiter Links.

Bay Golf Club, on the other hand, will be represented by Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry, and Wyndham Clark. While Bay Golf Club is currently leading the standings, Jupiter Links Golf Club is currently looming outside the playoff cutline in fifth place.

In their most recent game in TGL, Tiger Woods and Jupiter Links suffered a 3-10 loss to New York Golf Club. Before this defeat, Woods and his men were able to beat Boston Common 4-3, but it's also important to note that they began their TGL season with a 12-1 defeat to Los Angeles Golf Club.

Tiger Woods is exempt to play at the 2025 Players Championship

It's been seven months since Tiger Woods last played traditional golf. The 49-year-old's last appearance in the traditional format of the game was at The Open Championship. After he missed the cut at the Royal Troon Golf Club, it was revealed that Woods had undergone surgery in September for a back-related issue.

Since this surgery, golf fans around the world have been waiting to see Woods back on course. While there is no official statement on when will he make his comeback, it's important to note that the American golf legend is exempt for the upcoming Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig wrote in reply to a user who asked where would Woods compete next. Harig, in his post, revealed the reason why Woods is exempt for the 2025 Players Championship. He wrote:

"Tiger Woods is exempt for the Players via 2019 Masters win. Because 2020 event was canceled the exemptions were extended a year"

You can check Bob Harig's post on X below:

While Woods can play at the Players Championship, there is no word on whether he will. Last week, Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational. The reason behind his withdrawal was that he was still processing the demise of his mother Kultida Woods, who died on February 4th, 2025.

Furthermore, reports also suggest that Woods won't be playing the Cognizant Classic in his hometown next week. Hence, it will be interesting to see whether Woods chooses to play at the TPC Sawgrass next month.

