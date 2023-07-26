Tiger Woods Edition Bridgestone golf balls - Everything you need to know about it

Tiger Woods is one of the most influential golfers of all time. The 47-year-old has created an immeasurable legacy in the sport and continues to do so till now. Woods recently decided to give his fans the feel of playing like him and introduced a brand-new golf ball.

Woods partnered with Bridgestone and created the Tour B XS TW Tiger Woods Edition Golf Balls. These balls are equipped with the new REACTIVE iQ technology and is an optimal ball for maximum performance efficiency.

Tiger Woods and Bridgestone have marketed the ball as the new SMART ball which is equipped for touring. Interestingly, the joint-leading PGA Tour winner has also used the same ball in many of his recent tours.

The Tour B XS is a new revolutionary ball that is ideal for players who swing over 105mph. It can also provide additional spin and its smart cover technology can react to the force of impact. The ball is currently on sale and is going for around $49.99 in the US markets.

Bridgestone is one of the biggest companies to produce golf apparel and accessories. They have been in the market for a long time. However, their association with Tiger Woods is bound to get them better results in the near future.

Tiger Woods set to make a golf comeback

Many golf spectators and fans were taken aback when Tiger Woods announced a long hiatus from the sport due to his injury. The 47-year-old revealed in March this year that he will have to go through a subtalar fusion procedure.

His injury from the 2021 car crash was aggravated recently and there was a need to address his post-traumatic arthritis.

Woods was also absent from the Open Championship recently that was won by Brian Harman. The underdog won the Claret Jug at the Royal Liverpool while many favourites struggled massively.

However, fans are optimistic that Woods can recover before the Hero World Challenge and feature in his own tournament with a massive comeback. He is also rumored to feature for the PNC tournament. Sadly, nothing has been confirmed as of now and the fans will have to wait.

On the other hand, Mr. T has come up with a new golf ball and will hope that his fans get the feeling of playing like him.