Tiger Woods’ ex-caddie jokingly recalls calling the 15x major champion ‘overrated’: “Worst shot I’ve ever seen from a golf pro”

Tiger Woods' ex-caddie Steve Williams has recently recalled his time working with the 15-time Major winner. In a recent episode of the No Laying Up podcast, the renowned Kiwi caddie opened up about unsung stories from his time working with the legendary golfer.

Steve Williams joined Tiger Woods in 1999, just three years after the American started his professional journey. They were together for over a decade before splitting ways in 2011. Speaking of Woods, Steve Williams shared a story from when he had just joined the American, and Woods had a terrible time on the greens.

Woods had a phenomenal start to his professional career in 1996 and had won seven tournaments on the PGA Tour, including the Masters, prior to 1999. However, in the very first week of working with Steve Williams, Woods had a tough time, and his ex-caddie stated that he had "hit the worst shot."

Speaking of Woods, Williams said:

"When you're caddying for someone for the first time, you've got to actually choose the right moment to give them a bit of sh*t and see how they react to it. That's just the nature of it—you've got to be able to give it and take it. (11:16 onwards)

The very first week I caddied for him, he hit the worst shot I've ever seen from a golf pro, and we joked about it for ages. After that tournament finished, I jokingly said, "Jesus, you're overrated. You've got a lot of work to do here, man." and he really loved that," he added.

Although Tiger Woods had a tough start with his then-new caddie Steve Williams in 1999, he went on to win eight tournaments that season: the Buick Invitational, Memorial Tournament, Motorola Western Open, PGA Championship, WGC-NEC Invitational, National Car Rental Golf Classic, The Tour Championship, and WGC-American Express Championship.

Tiger Woods' ex-caddie reveals a unique tradition of the 5x Masters winner

In the No Laying Up podcast, Steve Williams also talked about a unique tradition of Tiger Woods. He stated that the five-time Masters winner had a habit of expressing gratitude to his caddie after every round.

Speaking of Woods, Williams said:

"He said it after every round. It stuck with me, I couldn't believe it. No golf pro that I ever caddied for had ever thanked me after every round. Obviously when they do good and whatever, but when they have a real shit round, they can't get away from you quick enough sometimes. He thanked me after every round he played of golf. That is something that just blew me away." (37:48 onwards)

Steve Williams has worked with some of the world's most renowned golfers including Adam Scott, Greg Norman and Peter Thomson, among others.

