Tiger Woods' ex-caddie reveals "side bets" helped the 15x Major champion if he wasn't playing well

Tiger Woods' former caddie, Steve Williams, has revealed a strategy that helped the 15-time major champion if he wasn't playing well. Williams said that he used to indulge Woods in "side bets" to distract Woods from any negative momentum.

Williams was Woods' caddie for 12 years, from 1999 to 2011. In a recent interview with Golf Digest, William said that in tournaments that weren't unfolding as desired, he would propose a wager for the next six holes. Golf Digest captioned the post:

"Steve Williams used to make side bets with Tiger Woods during tournament rounds if he wasn't playing well."

As per the wager, Woods lost $100 to Williams for every missed fairway or green, while earning $100 for every successful hit. He added that the wagers reset his mindset during play. He said,

"And he (Tiger Woods) hates to lose to anyone, but he hates to lose to me as well. And that would sometimes just make him, you know, you think you're playing in a golf tournament, obviously you're trying as hard as you can, that would just take away a little bit of the thought of, you know, I'm not doing so well, I haven't got off the greatest start." (0:29 onwards)

"And those little times where those little bits were put in place, because sometimes because he just didn't want to part with his money and give it to me," he added.

In the 12-year partnership, Tiger Woods won 13 of his 15 major wins with Williams. He also won 63 of his 82 PGA Tour titles with the New Zealander.

Steve Williams says that Tiger Woods "is not done yet"

Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams has expressed confidence that Tiger remains determined to be on the golf course. He said that he believes that Tiger will prepare thoroughly and make a serious push for another title. Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Williams said:

"Tiger's still got a task at hand. Obviously he's out injured with another setback, but I truly believe that he will not give the chance of winning another major away."

"He will want to still practice and get to the point where he feels he could stand on the tee and physically compete for 72 holes, knowing that he's given every bit of practice he can do to get there and try and win one more major. He's not done yet!" he added.

At the beginning of March, Tiger Woods informed his fans on X that he was diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles tendon. The 49-year-old has undergone a "minimally invasive surgical procedure" and is sitting out from the first major of this season. Woods has 15 wins in major championships, second to Jack Nicklaus' 18 wins.

Let's take a look at Tiger Woods' record at major championships:

1997 Masters Tournament

1999 PGA Championship

2000 U.S. Open

2000 The Open Championship

2000 PGA Championship (2)

2001 Masters Tournament (2)

2002 Masters Tournament (3)

2002 U.S. Open (2)

2005 Masters Tournament (4)

2005 The Open Championship (2)

2006 The Open Championship (3)

2006 PGA Championship (3)

2007 PGA Championship (4)

2008 U.S. Open (3)

2019 Masters Tournament (5)

