Tiger Woods' ex-caddie speaks about being 'very nervous' working with the 15x major champion

Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams recently opened up in a rare interview about his experience with the sporting legend during their time together on the course. Williams also gave unique insights into the mind of Tiger at the peak of his powers.

The pair were partners from 1999-2011, with Williams being on the bag for 13 of Tiger's 15 major championships. The New Zealander was synonymous with Tiger Woods for the bulk of his prime.

Williams seldom does interviews, but he did one with the popular golf podcast and YouTube show No Laying Up. Williams gave fascinating insights into the mind of Tiger in his prime and the pair's relationship. Williams, who was an experienced caddie when he and Tiger linked up, noted how nervous he was the first time he was on the bag for the legendary golfer. Williams said,

"Obviously, I was very nervous about it as well. A lot of fan fare around that. The first day was pro-am at Bay Hill (Arnold Palmer Invitational)."

Tiger struggled at first in 1999 before getting hot toward the middle of the season. Tiger won seven events with Williams on the bag in 1999, including four straight victories to end the season.

Williams noted that early on, Tiger caught his attention by the respect and appreciation that Tiger showed him. He also added that Tiger was the only golfer among those he'd caddied for who thanked him after every round, no matter how he played. He shared,

"He said it after every round. It stuck with me, I couldn't believe it. No golf pro that I ever caddied for had ever thanked me after every round... obviously when they do good and whatever, but when they have a real shit round, they can't get away from you quick enough sometimes. He thanked me after every round he played of golf. That is something that just blew me away."

Notably, Steve Williams reportedly made nearly $9 million as Tiger's caddy.

Steve Williams talks about how Tiger Woods was motivated by his playing competitors

Tiger Woods and Steve Williams at the 2008 US Open (via Getty)

On the same podcast, Steve Williams gave examples of how Tiger Woods was extra motivated when going up against some of the game's best in the biggest tournaments.

Williams revealed how, at the 2008 U.S. Open, it was the first time the world's top three players in the world were paired together in the first two rounds of the tournament. The game's top three players were Tiger, Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott. Williams said being paired with them gave Tiger added motivation.

"That in itself gave Tiger, you know, if there's one player Tiger didn't like losing to it was obviously Phil and that gave him extra motivation, despite the injury," he added.

Tiger Woods famously won the 2008 U.S. Open with a broken leg and torn ACL. Williams also noted how Tiger was motivated at the 2000 PGA Championship when he was paired with the great Jack Nicklaus, who was playing in his final PGA Championship. Williams also said the same about Tiger Woods being paired with Nick Faldo in 2006 at the Open Championship. He added.

"We go to Valhalla Jack Nicklaus' last major and like you say in 2006 he's paired with Faldo and Faldo had made a couple comments about Tiger's swing that he didn't think was warranted and you know he's gonna prove to them 'hey, you watch me play then you tell me whether you think you need to be making comments about my swing'."

Tiger Woods won both the 2000 PGA Championship, when he was paired with Nicklaus, and the 2006 Open Championship with Faldo.

