Tiger Woods' ex-caddie Steve Williams drops book on 12 years with the 15x Majors champ

Legendary caddie Steve Williams has spoken out about his time as Tiger Woods's caddie in a new book. The book titled "Together We Roared" has been written by him and Golf Digest's journalist Evin Priest and will be released on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The book is available to pre-order on Amazon.

The book will offer an inside look at the golfer-caddie relationship during their 12-year partnership. For the unversed, Williams was on Woods' bag from 1999 to 2011. During that time, Woods won 13 major championships. Co-Author Evin Priest took to X and wrote:

"OUT TOMORROW! Together We Roared, which I co-authored with legendary caddie Steve Williams is out tomorrow. Pre-order: (amazon link)"

Talking about his partnership with Tiger Woods, Williams said (via Golf Digest):

"I've been feeling for a few years that I was sitting on a well of stories I believed golf and sports fans would love to hear. As I grew into retirement, and life slowed down, I really began to appreciate what Tiger did for me, what I did for Tiger and how special those 12 years were. Those circumstances will never happen again."

Steve Williams said that before "riding off into the sunset", he wanted to share an inside look at the 12 years he spent working with Tiger Woods. He further added that he holds great admiration for Woods and the partnership they had, as it is uncommon in golf for a player-caddie duo to achieve 13 major titles and more than 80 global victories together.

The book will also offer a detailed account of Woods' iconic shot on the 16th hole at the 2005 Masters and the "Tiger Slam" of 2000-2001, where Woods won all four major titles simultaneously. The book will also have personal anecdotes, like Woods serving as the best man at Williams' wedding and even caddying for him on that day.

When Steve Williams expressed frustration with Tiger Woods' on-course behavior and felt like a "slave"

Steve Williams, a former New Zealand golf caddie, has worked with several players, including Greg Norman, Raymond Floyd, and Adam Scott. His 12-year partnership with Tiger Woods is more widely known.

Williams shared his candid insights into their partnership in the book, "Out of the Rough: Inside the Ropes with the World's Greatest Golfers," released in 2015. He talked about Tiger Woods' tendency to toss clubs toward the bag for Williams to retrieve, which made Williams feel demeaned.

"One thing that really pissed me off was how he would flippantly toss a club in the general direction of the bag, expecting me to go over and pick it up. I felt uneasy about bending down to pick up his discarded club, it was like I was his slave. The other thing that disgusted me was his habit of spitting at the hole if he missed a putt," he wrote (via ESPN).

He has also expressed frustration over being wrongly linked to Tiger Woods's scandal, despite knowing nothing about it.

