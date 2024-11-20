Tiger Woods’ ex-coach applauds LIV golfer Anthony Kim’s swing

Anthony Kim has been working on his golf swing while LIV Golf is not in session, and Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney believes it's a quality swing. Kim has shared several videos on his personal X account of his swing, and Haney shared some himself.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Along with four videos of different swings and situations, Haney said:

"This is a great golf swing, keep it up Anthony Kim."

Kim returned from a hiatus of more than a decade in 2024. He mysteriously vanished from the PGA Tour after the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship with an undisclosed injury.

He didn't play after that, allegedly collecting the PGA Tour's insurance money which prevented him from playing again. However, in 2024, he resurfaced with a contract on LIV Golf after some discussions with Greg Norman.

Reportedly, Kim was mulling a return to either the PGA Tour or LIV but ultimately decided on LIV. It was not a terrific year, though, as the golfer finished 56th out of 57 players on the circuit. That has him currently using the off-season to work on his game, and he has Haney's approval so far.

Anthony Kim reflects on decision to go with LIV Golf for comeback

Anthony Kim was once one of golf's great mysteries. A talented player, Kim's disappearance was shocking to the sports world. Now, he's back and the mystery, while not exactly solved, is over.

Anthony Kim spoke on his decision to join LIV (Image via Imagn)

This is partly due to Greg Norman and LIV Golf. They made Kim feel welcome when he was deciding to return to the sport he'd left 12 years earlier. The golfer said via Mirror:

"When Greg [Norman] and I spoke before I made the decision to come to LIV, he talked about how he wanted me to be around my family and to feel supported."

He continued:

"Not feel like I'm an island and you walk by everybody and you to the extent say hello. I'm not saying everyone on this tour is best friends, but there's definitely a lot of support out here. My family has been treated world-class by everyone, whether it be Jane and the media team, Greg, Jed, all those guys have been amazing."

The LIV star said it's "easy" to reach out to everyone involved with LIV and get support. He also lauded the travel with LIV, saying it's much easier to get to and from tournaments.

Anthony Kim's future with the tour is uncertain, though. He finished near the bottom of the league. As a wild card, he's still exempt, but eventually, he will need to finish above the threshold to avoid demotion out of the Tour and into an unknown future with the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback