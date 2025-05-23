Tiger Woods’ ex-coach backs his ‘great’ advice on carry distances

Golf Digest recently shared a video where Tiger Woods dropped a few tips on carry distances. Hank Haney, Woods' former coach, also backed the veteran golfer's suggestions.

Ad

Hank Haney is one of the most successful coaches of Tiger Woods' career. He helped the star golfer win 31 PGA Tour titles, including six major championships over a six-year span.

On Thursday, May 22, Golf Digest shared a clip in which Woods offered some useful suggestions on carry numbers. Haney reposted the video and wrote:

'Great tips here."

In the video, the Woods said that he always looks at carry numbers to determine where he wants the the ball to land. He gave the example of a water hazard and stated that he would like to know its distance on the green.

Ad

Trending

He added:

"Generally, if I ask what's the backstop, what's behind it? If we had a little shoulder to kind of play off of it and you use that, come back, what is that number? Joey's got a good understanding that I like just two numbers, basically. What is it to get over the top of something and then the flag? Then he has the option to give me something deeper than that.

Ad

"So if I'm going to go to the right flag, I know there's water right. If I'm not feeling that great about my swing, I'll go to the right edge of the tee box, so I'm firing away from the water. But if the wind's pumping, I'll go on the right side and just dump it on the left-hand side and move on."

Ad

In the clip, the ace golfer also demonstrated the tips with the help of one shot. Here's the clip:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is Tiger Woods competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge?

Tiger Woods is not playing at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge as he is still recovering from the ACL surgery he underwent earlier this year. The 82-time PGA Tour winner hasn't played any event this season, and it is uncertain when he will make his return to the Tour.

Woods last competed at the PNC Championship 2024, where he and his son Charlie Woods finished as runners-up behind Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer. His last official start was at the Open Championship last year, where he missed the cut after carding 79 and 77 to finish at 14-over. This was his third straight missed cut at major championships and his second-worst performance at the majors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More