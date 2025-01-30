Tiger Woods' ex-coach calls on PGA Tour to use a TGL feature while giving his verdict on allowing DMDs

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney suggested the PGA Tour use a shot clock in their matches. The Tour has been testing the distance measuring devices during competition to test the speed of pace of play in the games.

Nuclr Golf shared the news about new testing of the PGA Tour on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"JUST IN: PGA TOUR to test the allowance of distance measuring devices during competition in an effort to speed up the pace of play. (Via @Daniel_Rapaport) Would you agree with this move?"

Hank Haney reshared the post suggesting TGL's shot clock. He wrote:

"That’s great but how about a shot clock and giving stroke penalties for violations."

Tiger Woods' TGL series uses a shot clock to measure the time taken by the players to take their shot. If the player exceeds the time limit, they are given a penalty.

Tiger Woods recorded the first shot clock violation in TGL

The first shot clock violation in the TGL was recorded on the January 27 match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf Club. Tiger Woods took a long time to complete his game on the tenth hole. Rory McIlroy took the first shot and made a birdie on the hole during the one-on-one singles against Tiger Woods.

However, the 15-time Major winner struggled, took more time, and recorded the first shot clock violation, receiving a penalty on the hole. He lost the hole, and Boston Common Golf Club earned a point. Although Tiger Woods earned the penalty for violating the shot clock rule, his team still managed to win the game.

Later, during the press conference of the tournament, Woods explained the reason for the delay in taking his shot. He said:

"Normally I slow my heart rate down before I pull the trigger, so dropping my heart rate down sometimes takes a little bit longer than others. As I told these guys, it's on me. I should have called time out as I built in my stance because of the time. But I was dropping my heart rate down like I normally would. It just took too long."

Notably, it was the second match of Jupiter Links Golf Club in the TGL. They lost their first game against Los Angeles on January 14 but finally won this week.

The series made its debut on January 7 with the game between The Bay Golf Club playing against the New York Golf Club, followed by the Jupiter Links Golf Club game against the Los Angeles Golf Club.

In the third week, Atlanta Drive Golf Club won against the New York Golf Club, followed by the Jupiter Links victory over Boston Common in week 4. Next, the Boston Common Golf Club will compete against the Los Angeles Golf Club on February 4.

